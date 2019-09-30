HouseMaster Recognizes Brownsburg, Indiana, Real Estate Professional with 2019 Above and Beyond Award

Trent Paino (left) alongside Jamie Hall and Tim Paino (right)

Jamie Hall of Carpenter Realtors receives award for a commitment to exceptional service and professionalism

BROWNSBURG, INDIANA, USA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster Home Inspections covering the Bloomington and Indianapolis area ( HouseMaster Heartland ) recently presented Carpenter Realtors’ Jamie Hall with the company’s Above and Beyond Award, which recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients. Trent Paino, the owner of HouseMaster Home Inspections servicing the area, presented the award to Jamie Hall.Jamie received her real estate license in 2002 and immediately joined Carpenter Realtors’ Brownsburg Office. She received the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award and continued her stride as Carpenter Realtors Top Agent from 2008 through 2013. Since then, she has been either No. 1 or No.2 in the company every year, which shows her hard work and dedication to get the job done for those she represents.“It is the trust, loyalty and friendship of clients that motivates me,” she said. “I treat them as family, which contributes to my large referral base. I also maintain a strong devotion to my faith, family and friends.”As a skilled agent in Central Indiana, she provides exceptional service to both buyers and sellers. Communication is her strong point and she considers it essential to successful closings. Jamie has been featured as a Top Solo All-Star Agent in the Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ), in the Indianapolis Monthly magazine and regularly recognized in the Indy Star as a Top Performing Agent. She says that even better than those awards are her rave reviews from past clients.“It is clear that Jamie has found her calling as a real estate agent — she is extremely professional and really cares about her clients,” Paino said. “She really goes above and beyond for everyone she works with and it’s wonderful to present her with this award for her accomplishments.”HouseMaster Heartland is part of a 40 year franchise tradition of offering the most trusted inspections in the industry. Paino is a leader in his community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.“On behalf of our entire organization, we want to congratulate Jamie Hall on her success and achievements,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn.For more information, contact Trent Paino at 317-209-9100 or tim.paino@housemaster.com.###About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 320 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



