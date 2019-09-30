Global Electric Vehicle Market 2019 : Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast 2025

Valuates Premium Market Research Reports

This industry study presents the global Electric Vehicle market size, Share, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Global Electric Vehicle market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.Electric Vehicle is one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section. The unconventional fuel generally is power. It mainly includes the PHEV and BEV.Market Trends :Electric Vehicle is one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section. The unconventional fuel generally is power. It mainly includes the PHEV and BEV.In the Europe wide, major sellers mainly are Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Renault, GMH-Gruppe, Nissan, BMW, Tesla, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, PSA and others.This industry study presents the global Electric Vehicle market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Electric Vehicle production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;The consumption of Electric Vehicle in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Tesla etc.Get more information on this report : Request Free Sample The following manufacturers are covered in this report:VolkswagenMitsubishiRenaultNissanBMWTeslaVolvoMercedes-BenzHyundaiPSASegments in the Global Electric Vehicle Market Based on Type1. PHEV2. BEVSegments in the Global Electric Vehicle Market Based on Application1. Home Use2. Commercial UseSegments in the Global Electric Vehicle Market Based onRegion1. United States2. Europe3. China4. Japan5. South Korea6. India7. Other RegionsElectric Vehicle Market Consumption by RegionNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoAsia-PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaAustraliaIndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesThailandVietnamEuropeGermanyFranceUKItalyRussiaRest of EuropeCentral & South AmericaBrazilRest of South AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCC CountriesTurkeyEgyptSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & AfricaThe study objectives are:1. To analyze and research the global electric vehicle market status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.2. To present the key Electric Vehicle manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.3. To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.4. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.5. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.6. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.7. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle :History Year: 2014 - 2018Base Year: 2018Estimated Year: 2019Forecast Year: 2019 - 2025This electric vehicle market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Vehicle market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.Reports covering specific subsets of Electric Vehicle Market1.Global Electric Vehicle Battery Cell MarketGlobal Electric Vehicle Battery Cell market size will increase to 165600 Million US$ by 2025, from 17800 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Vehicle Battery Cell.China’s Electric Vehicle Battery Cell industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity. Industry product type diversity has gradually improved. China has become largest international electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing country, in addition to middle and low electric vehicle battery cell products.View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16128/global-electric-vehicle-battery-cell-market-insights-forecast-to-2025 2. Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) MarketGlobal Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market size will reach 10900 million US$ by 2025, from 1790 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC).View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-33N53/global-electric-vehicle-charger-evc-market-insights-forecast-to-2025 3. Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations MarketAn electric vehicle fast charging system is an integral part of the electric vehicle ecosystem and is used to charge the battery of electric vehicles faster as compared to other chargers. These chargers supply electric energy to the electric vehicle to charge the battery of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-21T103/global-electric-vehicle-fast-charging-stations-market-insights-forecast-to-2025 4.Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor MarketThe global electric vehicle traction motor market is expected to reach revenue of $XX billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period 2018–2024.View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/INFO-Othe-017/global-electric-vehicle-traction-motor-market-forecast-2024



