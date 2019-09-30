DISCOVER THE WORLD OF OOKS: ZULLEON LAUNCH A SUITE OF OOKS APPS AND OOKS ANIMATED SHORTS SERIES

OOKS

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of the STEM app “OOKS: What’s that Rumbling?”, and in response to incredible consumer demand, Zulleon are delighted to announce the launch of a suite of 5 OOKS apps and a brand new OOKS animated short series, showcasing the wealth of characters and locations in the OOKiverse and further expanding their unique range of both personalized digital and real life play experiences.This month saw the OOKS brand get off to a flying start with the release of apps, all based on proven freemium game play formats, with no third party in-app advertising. The award-winning property has been growing at a remarkable rate, with the brand already exceeding over 85,000 fans on POPJAM and the creation of thousands of personalised OOKS characters by children all over the world.Just launched on IOS and Android and already getting rave reviews is OOKS Rush, a fast-paced infinity runner game where players can discover the incredible world of OOKS such as the Groaning Oaks Forest or Marsh Mallow volcano - in the company of trend-driven characters including the must-meet ‘Underpants-icorn. For younger children they can express their creativity through the wonder of ‘virtual glitter and sparkle paint’ getting hands on with ‘Coloring OOKS’ where the artwork can be saved to a gallery accompanied by silly sound effects and sparkles! OOKS Toys Box is bursting with 6 games to promote learning through play - developing literacy, numeracy and observational skills and a magical world of colour exists to explore in the Match 3 OOKsome game, full of fast-paced action and adventure.Keeping up with the insatiable consumer demand for content and complementing the apps is the inaugural launch of 22 x 90 second animated shorts available on both YouTube and available in the coming weeks on Amazon Prime Video. Development from the award-winning studio continues apace, with brand new Shorts to be launched each month, with further broadcast announcements soon to be made on new launches across global streaming and video on demand platforms.Noel Donegan, CEO at Zulleon, comments; “Building on the incredible success of our first OOKS offering, “What’s That Rumbling,” we are delighted to be rolling out and bringing to our highly engaged audience more great OOKS content. Our animated shorts in particular will delight our audience, introducing them to the many zany and whacky characters that inhabit The World of OOKS. Our just releaded competition that will see the winning submission turned into one of our animated shorts is something that is very exciting for us and demonstrates how much we enjoy engaging with our audience, they are an integral part of the OOKS experience.Luz Donegan, co-CEO, continues, “We have been thrilled by the fact that our first app has been downloaded in over 110 countries and existing online content viewed by an audience of over 1 Million. Our new suite of apps and animated shorts will allow us to build on this incredible traction putting us firmly on track to have over 8 Million OOKS created by year end. As you would expect we are now involved in conversations with highly engaged potential broadcast and licensing partners to ensure a full pipeline of activity and product launches into 2020. These are exciting times in the World of OOKS.”The OOKS digital playground promotes storytelling and creativity and has been accredited for its educational benefits and child-safe eco-system as well as being pre-loaded onto over 200,000 Kurio devices. The ‘What’s That Rumbling’ OOKS book creator app has also been recognized by Fundamentally Children’s Good App guide.To find out more information on the OOKS mobile games, animation rights and licensing opportunities please contact Sarah Camp, Global Licensing sarah@weirdlime.co.uk and visit ooksworld.com.ENDS



