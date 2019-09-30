Global Cryptocurrency Market Analysis, Forecast 2018 - 2025

Valuates Premium Market Research Reports

In terms of market capitalization, the cryptocurrency market has risen about four times over the past two years.

The Global Cryptocurrency market size in 2018 was 830 million dollars and is anticipated to grow exponentially by 2025, with an 5.25% CAGR in 2018-2025” — Valuates

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLOBAL CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET OVERVIEWIn terms of market capitalization, the cryptocurrency market has risen about four times over the past two years. The factor driving market growth is negligible transaction fees in the return of cryptocurrency, elimination of third parties in company deals, and lower chances of fraud & identity robbery.Get Free Sample @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3O145/Global_Cryptocurrency_Market The introduction of blockchain technology is anticipated to witness profitable market opportunities to introduce more safe and flexible financial services in the cryptocurrency industry. The Cryptocurrency market is classified into three based on the type, application, and regionFACTORS DRIVING THE MARKET1. Transparency of distributed ledger technology2. The high cost of cross-border remittanceREGION-WISE MARKET ANALYSISDue to greater recognition from nations such as Germany, Europe dominates the worldwide cryptocurrencies industry. Europe is expected to experience greater cryptocurrency acceptance due to the existence of several mining pools.North America's growth is attributed to higher acceptance in the U.S. region.In the Asia-Pacific region, governments and banks are slowly shifting to accept cryptocurrency as a mode of payment.This change is expected to cause an impact on the market.Inquire for Regional Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3O145/Global_Cryptocurrency_Market SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATIONTo provide a better understanding of the cryptocurrency market, the overall market is divided into three sections based on type, application, and regionSegment In Cryptocurrency Market Based on Type1. Wallet providers service2. Bitcoin exchange service3. Payment service4. Cloud mining service5. OthersSegment In Cryptocurrency Market Based on Application1. Banking and Finance2. Retailing3. P2P Payment4. OthersInquire for Discount @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/QYRE-Othe-3O145/global-cryptocurrency Segment In Cryptocurrency Market Based on Region1. United States2. Europe3. China4. Japan5. Southeast Asia6. India7. Central & South AmericaFEATURED COMPANYThe cryptocurrency market is growing at a rapid pace with many companies trying to enter and establish themselves. Some of the major companies dominating the cryptocurrency market space are1. Javvy2. TheDiviProject3. Coinbase4. Monetha5. Bancor6. ShapeShift7. BitPagosThe study objectives of this report are:1. To analyze global Cryptocurrency status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.2. To present the Cryptocurrency development in United States, Europe and China.3. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.4. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.WHAT THE REPORT HAS TO OFFERThe report focuses on the status of worldwide cryptocurrency, future forecast, opportunities for development, primary market, and key players. The goal of cryptocurrency market report is to show the growth of Cryptocurrency in the United States, Europe, and China.REPORTS COVERING SPECIFIC SUBSETS OF CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKETThe worldwide market for Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet is estimated at USD 100 million in 2018 and is anticipated to achieve USD 8690 million by the end of 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 111.6% between 2019 and 2024.The adoption of cryptocurrencies for real-world transactions is expected to drive the cryptocurrency hardware market. The report also shows an in-depth hardware wallet is fueled by the cryptocurrencies growing popularity.View full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-E301/global-cryptocurrency-hardware-wallet-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.