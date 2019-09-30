New giant in online content emerges from tech hub Sweden

Vigor CEO Magnus Sorlander and Chimney CEO Henric Larsson CVG Board Chairman Michal Kalinowski

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The need for huge volumes of “always-on” quality content has advertisers increasingly sharing the same needs as traditional broadcasters, says the newly formed Chimney Vigor Group (CVG)—which now sees itself prepared to assist with this demand “more than any other company in the world”Stockholm, Sweden (September 24, 2019)—Following its merge with California-based content distribution and media solutions leader Vigor, the Chimney Group is setting itself up for exponential growth and further international reach—positioning itself as a serious contender in the US content production and distribution industry.Vigor operates the biggest and most advanced content distribution network and monitoring system in the broadcast industry, delivering nearly 75% of syndicated TV content in the US, with clients including giants CBS, Fox and Warner. Founded in 1996 in Sweden, The Chimney Group has built its reputation as an innovative global creative studio with offices in four continents, using a unique mix of creativity and smart content management and distribution. Its client roster includes Netflix, Facebook, H&M, and Atlas Copco, among hundreds of others.Operational from Autumn 2019 with full implementation by March 2020, CVG will become one of the leading privately-owned content studios in the US. Combining Vigor’s tech experience of managing masses of content with Chimney’s communications creative solutions, CVG will be able to create, manage and distribute thousands of content assets per month, expecting to double its revenue and client base in the coming years.“All trends are pointing in the direction of the need for ever-increasing quantity and quality, storage, tech solutions, and adaptable ways of creating personalized content for target groups,” said Group CEO Henric Larsson. “Clients today typically seek hundreds of outputs for a single campaign, compared to just 5 years ago when they might have been able to get away with a 30-second spot and a handful of cut downs,” he added.Employing nearly 500 people and covering the USA, EU, and APAC regions, CVG expects to gain significant control of this explosive video market, continuing to service existing as well as new multinational and larger local clients.“Bringing the benefits of a marriage of creativity and tech to the US market is very exciting,” said North America CEO Marcelo Gandola. “We are removing complexity, enabling seamless content production and distribution by harnessing tech to deliver creativity at scale. The result is reduced costs, improved collaboration, and simpler workflows. We’re gearing up for the future, but our biggest clients are already here, so we need this now.”“Chimney and Vigor’s combined strengths place us as pioneers in the future of media, entertainment, and brand solutions, catering to the key need for faster and more efficient brand development and management—combined with a strong base in creativity,” Larsson added.Contact infoMarcelo Gandola, CEO North America, Chimney Vigor Groupmarcelo.gandola@chimneygroup.com+1 917 623 7838Henric Larsson, CEO, Chimney Vigor Grouphenric.larsson@chimneygroup.com+46 70 824 1118Norhan Elhakeem, Marketing Manager, Chimney Vigor Groupnorhan.elhakeem@chimneygroup.com+46 73 645 9835***About Chimney GroupChimney is a global, full-service creation studio excelling in brand marketing, advertising and entertainment content. Fusing strategy, production, technology and creativity, our 300+ employees work with an integrated process to deliver value to our clients. From ideation to distribution, each team member focuses on a holistic outcome born by openness and collaboration.About VigorOneVigor, Inc. is a privately owned, media technology solutions company with a thriving network of technology partners and customers within the media, cable and broadcast industries. Founded in 2002, the company provides content distribution, ad insertion, and media solutions for some of the biggest networks and brands in the world.In DepthAs technology becomes increasingly fine-tuned, so are global brands’ target market segments. With this increased demand for targeted advertising, annual spend on digital video ads is forecast to increase by 17%, reaching $43 billion by 2020.But with stagnant or declining budgets, corporations are struggling to keep up with production of the required high-quality content, at mass volume. The solution, says CVG, is automizing content production—the critical gap that Vigor’s nearly 20 years of software building experience fills.CVG’s step into the world of data-driven, live and dynamic content enables marketing teams to create more and better adverts and communications solutions in less time.Creativity + TechWhile there are at least 50,000 marketing tech products on the market today, tech alone cannot solve the need for mass volumes and seamless content production and distribution—creativity is key to create impact, said Vigor’s CEO, Magnus Sorlander.“The challenge has always been to join creativity with the processes and automation needed,” he said. “Tech boosts and supports creativity and together they deliver a higher impact than if standing alone.”Vigor’s experience with entertainment, advertising, and user-generated content distribution will now thrive next to the award-winning creative powerhouse Chimney Group, adds Sorlander.



