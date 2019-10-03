AI & Blockchain Summit Barcelona 2019: Startup Competition Is On

AI & Blockchain Summit startup competition launches an open call for the tech startups, aiming to raise capital and be supported by the leading market players.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnMind , the first global business ecosystem for innovation driven community, becomes a host for AI & Blockchain Summit , which will take place at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, 19-21 November 2019. One of the most anticipated programs for startups is an official Startup Competition , that will boost young companies to become the industry’s “sharks”.What is the competition about and what are the advantages?Amongst the jury, participants will be able to find the top leading investors and funds from the US and Europe, such as FinBit Capital, Draper university and VC, and others, meaning that all eyes are going to be focused exclusively on the startups. InnMind launches its own investment engine with syndicated deals and will be evaluating the startups for being invested during the competition. This will give the founders of promising tech startups a real chance to personally meet the most active venture capitalists from Europe and USA and make a successful investment round.Sometimes the journey is far more important that a destination. That is why competing amongst the best technological startups on international area is already a triumph! Every competitor will be “on the radar” of the top European accelerators, which are also the partners of InnMind!What’s the prize?One of the grand prizes organized by Draper University is a partial scholarship of $2000 for each startup! Apart from that, the winner will receive a fundraising round using the InnMind investment engine! Moreover, the leading participants should expect investments from VCs and investors, partners of the AI & Blockchain Competition, as well as additional mentoring and fundraising support from InnMind together with top industry experts from Tech Accelerators.Not only that each participant will get an amazing experience of forming a part of the Startup Competition, but also have an opportunity to meet industry and business leaders, academics and politicians, investors and financial institutions, and other guests for a 3-day dedicated program. Competition participants will get a direct access to potential strategic partners, industrial and public customers and a real chance of business development acceleration. Therefore, it is an amazing opportunity for the establishment of long-term business partnerships with such industry giants like IBM, Bosch and others, who have already confirmed their status of Summit’s official partners.What kind of startups should apply? Criteria and assessment focus.AI & Blockchain Summit is looking for technological startups, implementing artificial intelligence and/or blockchain technology to solve the existing market problems. Jury members will focus on the following criteria: strong dedicated core team, clear and scalable business model, product-market-fit, international market focus. Projects on ready-to-market stage, with MVP/prototype and first sales will get an advantage, however, investors in the jury board are also open to consider early stage projects. Industrial sectors include, but are not limited to: smart cities, fintech, insurtech, gaming and cyber sports, healthcare, logistics, entertainment.Want to find out more?AI & Blockchain Summit at Smart City Expo World Congress: 19-21 November, Barcelona.More information: https://swissblockchainsummit.com/competition Spot reservation/partnership: blockchainsummit@innmind.com

First-hand feedback from the previous winners: Meet Artur Aslanyan, CEO at CryptoNDX and the winner of BLS Start-up competition of 2018 in Basel, Switzerland!



