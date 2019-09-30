ZigZag claims innovation prize at the eCommerce Awards 2019

ZigZag Global - Leading Returns Solution for Retailers ZigZag Founder and CEO, Al Gerrie, receiving the award on stage in front of 400 retail professionals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Returns management solution ZigZag Global have been named as the Best Innovation in eCommerce Delivery & Logistics at the prestigious eCommerce Awards 2019 The eCommerce Expo is one of the most respected events in the retail industry, playing host to 15,000 delegates across two days, with the awards ceremony attended by over 400 guests from leading online retailers.ZigZag was recognised for its paperless returns solution, which is now available via Hermes, Royal Mail, Asda toyou, DPD, and CollectPlus in the UK and a number of international carriers. Customers can select the item they are returning and choose the most convenient carrier method via ZigZag’s SaaS platform.ZigZag works with retailers such as Topshop, Selfridges, and GAP to help provide greater visibility on what’s coming back in real-time, allowing customers to get faster refunds and goods to get back into the supply chain more quickly. The judges were impressed that customer service enquiries have been cut by 40% and call times have been reduced from 17 minutes to 3 minutes.It has been a very successful year for ZigZag, with other accomplishments including, being selected for Plug and Play’s Brand & Retail Accelerator Program managed from Silicon Valley, joining the Mastercard Start Path Program , and winning KPMG Best London Startup 2019.Al Gerrie, Founder and CEO of ZigZag, commented:"It’s always great to be recognised by the eCommerce industry for the work we are doing to help retailers manage their returns globally, cutting costs and improving the customer experience in the process. We are continuously working with our partners and clients to improve our solution, so I’m delighted ZigZag have been rewarded for our efforts this year, and I am really proud of the ZigZag team.”About ZigZagZigZag Global is a software solution to help eCommerce retailers manage returns domestically and globally.The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses, 100 carrier solutions, and 26 marketplaces in over 130 countries - all from a single integration. ZigZag uses predictive analytics to understand the most cost-effective and energy-efficient route to work out if a retailer should hold and resell returned products in local markets or bring them back via consolidation.ZigZag's mission is to help retailers become more sustainable whilst cutting costs by over 50% and improving the speed of customer refunds by getting stock back in the supply chain more quickly.



