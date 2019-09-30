Redstor attracting major interest as a vendor with a complete, all-in-one solution for data protection and migration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data management and cloud specialist Redstor is attracting major interest from analysts as a vendor that provides a complete, all-in-one solution for data protection and migration.According to independent market research, Data Protection as a Service solutions are now the fastest-growing segments in the data protection industry.Few providers own the intellectual property to supply all the components. Instead they integrate IP from multiple vendors to form a total solution.However, with a single, proven code base, Redstor delivers backup and recovery, archiving, DR, insight and cloud migration, all managed centrally and securely IDC Market Glance: Data Protection as a Service, Q3 2019* lists the UK-headquartered company in all five main categories: backup as a service, archive as a service, disaster recovery as a service, workload migration and backup/recovery tools.The market is demanding a simplified solution that blurs the boundaries between backup, DR and archiving by offering absolute visibility and delivering instant access to data on demand, wherever it is stored.IT departments are over-stretched with challenges around compliance, exponential growth and data sprawl, and are seeking new ways to manage and secure their on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments.Redstor CEO Paul Evans said: “Redstor fulfils organisations’ requirements by providing the complete package. It enables them to manage data centrally from a single control centre and live stream what they need with Redstor’s InstantData™ technology, whatever the scenario.“That is what really makes us different and what our customers appreciate because it makes their work life easier and more productive and identifies new opportunities for cost reduction.“Our customers have known for a while that our modern approach to data management is leaving the old technologies trailing behind and this is now being recognised on the world stage.”Following a major investment by Beech Tree Private Equity in November 2017, Redstor has accelerated product development, dramatically increased headcount, and is now set to expand into the United States after growing its customer base by more than 30% internationally in the last year.*Source: doc # US45435419, August 2019About Redstor: Redstor is disrupting the world of data management with its pioneering technology, which provides borderless visibility and on-demand access to all data, wherever it is stored, through a single control centre. Trusted by more than 40,000 clients and 350 partners, Redstor uses proven, industry-leading technology to help discover, manage and protect critical data.Data Management for an On-Demand World. Take it as Red.Redstor is available worldwide through a network of resellers. For further information please visit www.redstor.com



