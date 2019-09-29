The Industry-leading Vinyl Cutting Software - EasyCut Pro Now Available

The most complete sign design and cutting software that offers a variety of powerful tools and features needed for any sign-making business.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2019 - EasyCut, a leading developer of sign-making software programs, today announced the launch of its ultimate sign design and vinyl cutting software – EasyCut Pro. The next generation of print and sign-making software is here! Pro version comes with further features such as Print+Cut, cut by color separately, duplicate cutting, weeding, tiling, cut end action, 3D extrude effect, and many other amazing options. It offers the total solution for design, print, print-and-cut and direct-to-vinyl production workflow.EasyCut Pro is the most powerful and full-featured sign-making software on market. It combines highly intuitive user interface, and the professional vinyl cutting features that takes sign making to the next level. It makes it possible for anyone to create high quality, printer-ready signs and decals in just minutes whether you are an experienced graphic designer, or this is your first time.“We have many years’ experience in the signage industry which was well leveraged to develop the professional and easy to use sign-making programs.” said Eric Johnson, EasyCut’s Marketing Director. “EasyCut Pro is a natural extension of our current family of vinyl cutting applications. This new app gives our worldwide customers a choice for more advanced Print and Cut technology.”There are over 500 different vinyl cutting plotters supported from Graphtec, Secabo, Silhouette, Summa, Roland, Mutoh, GCC, USCutter, UKCutter, AnaGraph, Refine, Seiki, Rabbit, Bridge, Kasa, Liyu, Redsail, Bascocut, Foison, TENETH, Creation Pcut, Saga, HobbyCut, VEVOR, Vinyl Systems, JSI, Skycut, Seiki, Signkey, PixMax, Vevor, Vicsign, Vinyl Express and etc.With the release of EasyCut Pro 5.1.01, new features include:1. The tiling feature that separates a design into two or more pieces.2. Add a Weed Border for vinyl jobs, making it faster to weed the finished design.3. Automatic color separation.4. Cut each color separately.5. Contour Cutting.6. Cut end action options to rewind, do nothing or advance a specified amount.7. Export as PDF added: vector and raster images.8. Resample setting added to Trace Image.9. Customize color of mat's background on each page of project.10. High Pass Filter setting to improve the tracing of some images.11. Option to put each individual tile on its own page.12. Show print margins on the Cutting Mat for currently selected Printer.13. True for 64-bit support.14. 10 New cutting plotter models supported.15. Fully compatible with Windows 10 and macOS 10.15 Catalina.16. Other stability improvements and small bugs fixed.To learn more about EasyCut Pro, please visit https://www.easycutpro.com/ Pricing and availability:EasyCut Pro is available for both Windows and Mac platforms, including the latest macOS 10.15 Catalina and Windows 10. A fully functional free trial version may be downloaded from https://www.easycutpro.com/download.html , the full version retails at $199.95. Users who have previously purchased Easy Cut Studio can upgrade for $139.95 USD. Additionally, the software is also available through affiliates, resellers and distributors worldwide.About EasyCut:EasyCut is the leading provider of sign design and print & cut graphic solutions for the sign-making industry. our mission is to delight our customers by producing the world’s best digital large format printing and cutting software which is the most productive, innovative and feature rich software our customers have ever experienced, and all at the lowest possible price. The software is translated into multiple languages and distributed in over 100 countries with a loyal customer base.



