Redmond Announces the Latest Collection of Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set Along with Multi-Functional Cooker

Redmond is Powering latest Design and Announces the Latest Collection of Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set Along with Multi-Functional Cooker

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redmond, one of the leading manufacturers of Kitchen Appliances today announced it will expand its portfolio of kitchen appliances, empowering consumers to cook healthy and satisfying meals where the whole family love. These high-quality products are made with the best materials and are equipped with the latest technology with safety measures. With the collection of meaningful, innovative kitchen appliances from Redmond, it's easier than ever to cook healthy, homemade meals every day. Our products help families maintain a healthy diet while spending quality time together at home.

The event honored designers and their contributions to building beautiful appliances. The representative of the guests of the evening and the brand itself, the event transcended traditional entertainment, bringing a revolutionary eye to the world of design. As a continuous disruptor in the industry, Redmond continues to explore how the brand can support the design industry in being vision makers every day.

Redmond is thrilled to introduce the design community to the latest developments surrounding the Redmond brand. The company has been a leading home appliance brand over the past many years, and these upcoming initiatives represent an exciting next step in the evolution of the brand, further showcasing our ability to push the boundaries of the modern kitchen, improve performance and increases creativity.

Redmond announcements included the following:

The company introduced Aluminum cookware design with Ceramic Coating and PTFE/PFOA/LEAD/CADMIUM-FREE which is safe for cooking. The cookware is protected with 5 layer coating. It had a tempered glass lid which is hard and not easily breakable.

Customers can also choose the Multi-functional cooker which is the most advanced version of modern cooking and an alternate of a slow cooker. MULTICOOK is a program which allows you to cook according to the sous-vide technology.

The company is focused to innovate the products to ease your work in the kitchen, Redmond always focused on customer satisfaction. As a result, there is no need to worry about the originality you can purchase all the original products on Redmond Shop at an affordable price.

Which so ever product you choose, you will get the same powerful performance. Redmond every product is FDA certified and tested before shipping, it also comes with a 1 Year warranty. Whatever you do in the kitchen we have everything for you which is an ideal option for the kitchen, which ensures to gain high productivity with minimum effort. Stainless steel toaster is one of the best selling products we have; it comes in 2 and 4 slices choices as well. Redmond only offers a top-quality product that is associated with the top designers and engineers who measures each angle precisely with a certain quality test.

Deliciously healthy, grilled food with virtually no smoke

The Multifunctional cooker is an ideal option to cook your food in a healthy way. All you need is to set the cooking mode or programs and select the ideal heat options available. There will be no smoke or smell in your kitchen. It is necessary to set the temperature mode within the range from 35°C (95°F) to 170°C (340°F) and select the duration of cooking from 2 minutes to 12 hours to create healthy and tasty delicacies of your own.

Foods are cooked for several hours at a low temperature in the absence of oxygen. Thanks to the gentle thermal treatment vegetables, meat, fish and poultry retain the nutrients, vitamins and natural texture. To cook under the vacuum you will need to place the products in special airtight bags and hermetically seal them with a vacuum packer.

Double-Bottom Aluminum Cookware

The impact-bonded stainless steel bases & aluminum construction makes food evenly and fast heating, compatible with oven, gas, electric, ceramic, glass, stovetops and induction cooktops, etc. The aluminum is made up of high-quality which doesn’t release any chemical even at a high density of heat produced in the microwave oven at 500℉. With double bottom steel bases, Aluminum non-stick cookware heats in very less time with consuming fewer fumes. Therefore it also helps to maintain the nutrition value and avoid any types of burning which cause any health issues.

Redmond offers more than 50+ products whether it’s a coffee grinder, foam maker or a yogurt machine. Our every desire, hard work, and creativity started from a person’s mind. To bring the idea to life, the creator needs a source and making products that are functional, reliable, and consistent.

Redmond’s vision is to make something unique and creative, the R&D team research and discover something new for our customers. We spend a huge on our researchers to make a worthy product for our customers because we believe in technology and innovation makes an outstanding decision which is furthermore converted into a product. Redmond shapes up your kitchen with a wide range of accessories with the best metal in use.

To ensure smooth performance our kitchen appliances continue to work without any flaw, the store offers one solution for all your kitchen work. All items in the store are of top quality and they come within 30 days refund policy with a one year warranty. Redmond is committed to quality service delivery and will ensure that all their customers have the benefits to enjoy the product they offer, without any compromises.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.redmond.shop

About the Company

Offering a broad range of kitchen and household products and appliances with advanced technology and modern design, Redmond aspires to raise the bar on modern home conveniences. The company offers superb customer service, fast local shipping and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Everything about Redmond. Make your life easier and your kitchen full of fun and love. Redmond Best ever Kitchen products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

You can follow Redmond on Instagram, Pinterest, Youtube, and Facebook.

