Astrological Mavericks print cover Astrological Mavericks ebook cover

This landmark new book validates astrology with examples from the lives of the maverick individuals who have shaped society and changed the world.

Some of us are walking billboards for the planets, wearing their mark in a way that is simultaneously unseen, yet seen by all.” — Michael Bartlett

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book "Astrological Mavericks: Do you have what it takes to change the world?" looks at powerful people with an eye on the patterns that give them their spark! Author Michael Bartlett uses quotes, observations, statements, acting roles, actions and more to reflect archetypal ranges of expression for 336 astrological combinations.

This book is not only a valuable reference for the novice and advance astrologer as well as anyone else interested in astrology, but also provides a compelling argument for those who doubt astrology and its principles. The countless case studies present how maverick individuals leave a lasting impression on society in ways that clearly articulate their particular astrological signature. Maverick individuals include Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Jenner, Prince Henry, Meryl Streep, Malcolm X, John Lennon, Michael Moore, OJ Simpson, Nina Simone, Charles Manson and so many more.

Do you have what it takes?



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



Advance Praise:



"Michael Bartlett is a gifted astrologer who ponders the patterns of highly successful people, and determines that planets on the angles are of supreme importance. He looks at these "maverick" planets and entertains the reader with lively descriptions of how it all works. This book is clearly and sensitively written for all students of astrology, whether beginner or more advanced."

-Leslie McGuirk Leslie McGuirk.com The Importance of Being Wrong, TEDxHollywood



"This thorough and well-researched tome is a welcome, and overdue, addition to the astrological literature. An in-depth exploration of how the planets function at their strongest and most innovative, along the chart angles, "Astrological Mavericks" provides us with real life examples of individuals who have expressed these archetypal energies in exemplary and unique ways. A useful and illuminating resource for those interested in exploring the energetic touch points of the angles, and the planets various relationships with them."

- Aurora Tower, vibrational-astrology.com

"A wide-ranging encyclopedic exploration of planets on the angles. This book offers a fun and interesting opportunity to look at famous people who have the same placements that we do and how those archetypal energies express themselves through their lives and work. Bartlett's good heart and intentions shine through in this project."

-Renn Butler author of The Archetypal Universe and co-author of Oh, Goddess: Love, Sex and Transcendence in Astrology

"This book is a gift not only to astrology, but also to the broader fields of consciousness studies and psychology. As a psychiatrist who is steeped in Sri Aurobindo's work on the evolution of consciousness, I especially appreciate Michael Bartlett's study of how the "energy" of planets can influence human personality and behavior. Too many people have been lead astray by the emotional dependency of trying to use astrology for predictive purposes, or the mental escape of astrology's abstruse theory. With this book, Michael Bartlett shows how we are really supposed to use astrology: to understand some of the occult forces that affect human psychology, and to use this knowledge to transform ourselves and the world. Using case studies from real life, including celebrities and cultural luminaries both past and present, he vividly illustrates how the consciousness of planets can affect us in very real and tangible ways. His work is organized, methodical, and succinct--all the marks of someone who really knows his stuff."

-Michael Miovic, MD Author of many essays on Sri Aurobindo's Integral Yoga Psychology



"Michael is a maverick! Leaning on an extensive body of research, Michael discovered convincing patterns that emerged from the lives of public figures with prominent aspects on the angular houses. Astrological Mavericks presents this innovative method that counseling astrologers can easily use in their practice which will empower their clients to express the best of this energy. Michael provided compelling stories of courage by amplifying their public mavericks' voices and how they're walking billboards of the planets that rule them. Readers will see themselves in this comprehensive research and now feel less alone. Thank you, Michael for your exceptional empathetic contribution to the field!"

-Colin Ryan Bedell queercosmos.com/ Astrologer for Cosmopolitan.com



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Michael Bartlett on his new book "Astrological Mavericks: Do you have what it takes to change the world?" interviewed by Alex Trenoweth



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.