Newverest® Launches New Interactive Scratch-off Map Inspiring Travelers To Document Travel Both Recent & Future

DELAWARE-BASED COMPANY INTRODUCES THE TREK SCRATCHER USA VOYAGE EDITION WITH ONE-OF-A-KIND DESIGN

HOCKESSIN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newverest®, the makers of Trek Scratcher™ the leading scratch-off travel map, today announced the launch of their brand new Trek Scratcher™ of USA Voyage Edition. The new map comes in two versions. One dark and one light and is shipped in a specially crafted tube making it immediately gift-ready product.

Trek Scratcher™, also known as a scratch-off map, is a tangible way to keep track of places visited or for immediate inspiration in the planning of future trips. Every time a new country or state is visited (or targeted for future adventures), by scratching off the outer layer, a new beautiful color underneath is revealed. The map helps to keep track of a loved one in their travels, a souvenir of a past meaningful journey, or merely a hanging work of art meant to inspire and recall recent expeditions.

Viktoria Samonova, Co-Founder of Newverest®, and a self-proclaimed 'travel-lover' started the company while inspired to get her best friend a birthday present. Noting the poor quality of the scratch map options available, Samonova was inspired to do it bigger and better.

" It was the perfect gift for an enthusiastic traveler. We didn't want something you can pull off a shelf at any random store or order online from overseas. We wanted something special. Something that would really connect with him. I mean, what a great way to keep travel memories alive." Said Samonova. "By gifting this product, you do inspire emotions - whether it's memory or inspiring them to travel more. Maybe they've always had a goal to visit all of the states, and they need an original way to track their progress. And you don't need to broke the bank to buy it.

The products average in price at $35.00 retail and come with a 180-day guarantee. The US-based unique brand aims to inspire people to explore the world and the USA with its maps. Whether it's leaving their hometown, visiting a neighboring state or setting foot on Antarctica, map takes you away from your phone and into 3-d planning. The Newverest® Trek Scratcher™ of USA Voyage Edition will launch in September.



