The House Begins Official Impeachment Inquiry, Democrats Continue to Work For the People

This week, the House had no choice but to move forward with an official impeachment inquiry. Over the last week, the American people have learned that multiple senior national security officials have raised concerns about an ongoing pattern of corruption in the White House; that the President abused the power of his office to coerce a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 election; and that his allies sought to cover it up. No one is above the law, and the House will defend the integrity of our elections and our national security. Moving forward, the six committees that are investigating the President will continue their ongoing investigations under the umbrella of our impeachment inquiry.

On the House Floor, House Democrats passed two bills that address the humanitarian crisis at the border, which has created by the President’s dangerous and inhumane policies. The first bill, the Homeland Security Improvement Act, will help strengthen accountability, transparency, and oversight at the border. The second, the Border Patrol medical Screening Standards Act, will improve medical screenings so that children and families receive the medical care they need. The House also passed a resolution disapproving of the President’s emergency declaration at the border, which he has used to steal money from our military and disaster preparedness efforts. We urge the President to work with Congress to responsibly address the urgent situation he has created at the border.

Finally, the House introduced H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, last week to lower prescription drug prices for all Americans. The skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs is a burden for Americans and their families, who are charged up to ten times higher than people in other countries. This week, Energy and Commerce and the Education and Labor subcommittees held hearings on the bill to receive input from Members and the public. We will continue to advance this bill through the House, and I urge the President and House Republicans to work with us to pass legislation that can be signed into law.

