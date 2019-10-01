CureMetrix Delivers Artificial Intelligence to Optimize Halo Dx Clinical Operations and Efficacy in Mammography Imaging

CureMetrix, Best New Radiology Vendor Finalist - AuntMinnie.com

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix, a healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, announced today a software license and collaboration agreement with HALO Dx to optimize the clinical operations and efficacy of mammography screening clinics across the nation.CureMetrix received FDA-clearance for its workflow product cmTriage ™ and is currently conducting studies to expand its suite of AI solutions with cmAssist to identify, mark and score anomalies in breast cancer screening.In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging , cmAssist was able to demonstrate the ability to find cancers up to six years before first detection, and help radiologists improve their detection on average 27% with less than a 1% increase in recall rates. ¹Further, in a study that included a head-to-head comparison with traditional computer aided detection (CAD) software, CureMetrix AI-driven CAD cmAssist was able to demonstrate 69% fewer false markings.²“Our team of medical advisors has guided us through the creation of some of the strongest performing AI products in the industry,” and said Kevin Harris, Chief Executive Officer of CureMetrix. “We are pleased to complement the market leading services that Halo Dx provides and to expand our portfolio of services with them to help improve clinical outcomes, productivity and assist their radiologists to deliver better patient care.”1 Watanabe, A.T., Lim, V., Vu, H.X. et al. J Digit Imaging (2019) 32: 625. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10278-019-00192-5 2 Mayo, R.C., Kent, D., Sen, L.C. et al. J Digit Imaging (2019) 32: 618. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10278-018-0168-6 About HALO DxHALO Dx is a highly differentiated rapid growth diagnostic technology company setting the new standard for patient experience and diagnostic insights in the medical imaging industry. Visit https://www.halodx.com/ About CureMetrixCureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on. Visit https://curemetrix.com/



