Shifting Flower Preferences for 2020

RUSHVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Floral Distributors to release Flower Trends Forecast 2020 on October 1, 2019.Trends represent shifts in consumer preferences. Sometimes the shifts are huge and cut across most all consumer profiles. Sometimes a trend is only actualized in a small portion of all consumers, but when the impact is large enough to cause a noticeable change in demand for the trend product(s), the trend is big and the impact wider. Flower Trends Forecast 2020 identifies the changes in consumer preferences impacting the most change in demand for cut flowers and floral décor.Flower Trends Forecast 2020 has been prepared by Helen Miller, AIFD, CAFA, CF and Derek Woodruff, AIFD, CFD, CF, PFCI, AAF to highlight the changes in consumer predilections in floral products and décor. Both Helen and Derek are experienced in their understanding of the changing consumer and their evolving tastes in flowers and floral décor.Flower Trends Forecast top trending flowers for 2020 are:1. Peonies2. Garden Roses3. Ranunculus4. Dahlias5. Butterfly Ranunculus6. Spray Roses7. Chrysanthemum Disbuds8. Tender Vines9. Hydrangea10. TillandsiaHelen and Derek forecast the flower trend that will be most prevalent for weddings and events to be what they have entitled Black Tie + Barefoot. It is a décor style featuring moody colored flowers and soft feminine textures. The trend has a romantic feel and hints of a sophisticated bohemian style. The look is created using muted and muddy color flowers combined with lacy and airy foliages unexpectedly paired with dried flowers and tender vines. The color palette will be grayed tones of pink, lavender, blue and green with a heather-ish pink being the most prevalent. Roses, peonies, dahlias and a host of flowing vines will be most popular for creating Black Tie + Barefoot décor.Though there are many attributes and factors that influence how and what consumers purchase, visual cues are the most influential. For flowers that means looking fresh! But beyond perceived freshness, the strongest and most persuasive visual cue is color. Knowing what color palettes are increasing in popularity can be found in Flower Trends Forecast 2020. The report details the color palettes for four trending styles expected to be popular in 2020.When one thinks of trends in the floral industry, often the sole focus is on color or style. Some hot, upcoming trends in floral design for weddings and events include some unexpected items and pairings. Once thought of as completely separate elements, dried flowers, fresh flowers and live plants are all being used together in one cohesive styling. The trend is detailed in a style Helen and Derek have entitled; A New Leaf. The trend is immersed in nature and cut flowers are mixed with interesting plant materials, cut foliages and dried botanicals.IFD will reveal more about trending flowers and floral décor for 2020, in their annual Flower Trends Forecast available October 1st,, 2019.Since 2009, IFD has published their annual Flower Trends Forecast to inform the flower and design industries about the upcoming year’s flower, color, decor, and wedding design trends. To learn more about IFD’s Flower Trends Forecast, visit the website or follow them on Facebook Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter.International Floral Distributors, Inc. is a marketing consortium of 18 flower distributors with over 60 locations in the United States providing flowers, supplies, and an annual Flower Trends Forecast to leading floral decorators, designers, and retailers. For more information about IFD, visit ifd-inc.org.Produce Marketing Association is the trade association that connects the global produce and floral supply chains to make opportunities bigger and problems smaller through industry-driven strategic initiatives. For more information on PMA visit pma.com.



