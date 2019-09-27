Rampart Products Introduces A New Electrical Contact Technology: RamTac™*

RamTac™* - Simple. Rugged. Built for the Oilfield.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Rampart Products continues to grow in the HPHT connector market, so does its product line. They created yet another innovative product called RamTac™*, which is the newest female electrical contact on the market designed for harsh environment service. Rampart Products unveiled this technology at the 2019 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.

RamTac™* is highly durable during operation, on top of having a low likelihood of damage during cleaning/maintenance. It has a high electrical current capacity, a very high shock, and vibration tolerance, and is a simple one-piece design. In addition, RamTac™* is radially and axially compact thus allowing for a smaller form factor connector, when needed. All these qualities are essential for success; especially when it's becoming increasingly common for oil to be extracted from the unconventional high pressure, high temperature, and high shock environments.

Rampart Products has been a disrupter in the oil & gas segment of specialty electrical connector design since its launch in 2016. From the company’s first product using PEEK instead of GRE for the popular ktk style connector, to an industry-first High Pressure/High Temperature (HPHT) rated male and female rotatable set, Rampart is not sitting still. RamTac™* is just the latest, patent-pending, design to come out of the team at Rampart.

Rampart Products is a manufacturer of injection-molded products, specializing in the processing of materials in the PEEK family. Rampart’s expertise is creating an HPHT electrical connector with a hermetically sealed interface. This process knowledge has allowed for rapid innovation and manufacturing efficiencies leveraged to serve the end-user better.

Contact Rampart Products today to learn more about RamTac™*, and how to purchase the HPHT Rotatable connector: info@RampartProducts.com.

*Patents pending



