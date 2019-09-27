Meadowcrest at Middletown Announces Groundbreaking

A Groundbreaking Senior Living Community Invites Community Leaders, Influencers, And Members to Commemorate a Historic Groundbreaking

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Point Retirement Living is honored to announce the historic groundbreaking of New Castle County’s newest – and Middletown-Odessa’s ONLY – Senior Living Community, Meadowcrest at Middletown.Open to the public, Owner & Operators of Meadowcrest, Greg and Rita Stevens of Vantage Point Retirement Living, are inviting all community members - influencers, community leaders, residents, business owners, key stakeholders and interested families to join the Champagne Celebration that will mark this historical moment.What: Official Groundbreaking of Meadowcrest at Middletown with community members, leaders, key stakeholders, and future residents!Where: 820 Middletown-Odessa Road, Middletown DEWhen: Wednesday, October 9th at 3pmRSVP to: team@meadowcrestlife.com | 302.828.0987 | http://www.Meadowcrestlife.com As the Owner and Operators of Meadowcrest, Vantage Point is a regional and family-owned senior living organization born out of a passion and enthusiasm for creating lifestyle communities that give area seniors the most extraordinary retirement living experience possible with the full continuum of care at their fingertips.Scheduled to open in 2021, Meadowcrest will boast 63 luxury independent living, 53 assisted living, and 16 memory care apartments. Meadowcrest will provide an incredible array of services and amenities, all in a monthly rental concept that allows seniors complete financial flexibility and the freedom to keep control of the assets they worked for their whole lives…and keep for themselves the interest from their own investments.Located on ten acres on Middletown-Odessa Road, Meadowcrest will be less than a mile from Christiana Care Emergency Center and many other healthcare services…and with incentives like 10% off independent living rent for life, early depositors have already started submitting their 100% refundable deposit for a chance to be one of the residents.Meadowcrest will have a variety of floor plans to suit every style and budget. From spacious studios to one and two-bedroom apartments - most with patios and balconies - apartments range in size from 500-1,200 sq.ft. Every independent living apartment will feature a large kitchen with full-size stainless-steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave) granite countertops and a washer and dryer in each apartment.For active seniors who want to spend more time actually enjoying their independence instead of on household chores and home maintenance, Meadowcrest offers all the independent living services and amenities typically found in an entrance-fee community but without the large upfront cost.Also available to residents will be full-service dining in a high-quality restaurant, casual bistro, state-of-the art fitness center, on-site physical, occupational & speech therapy, an array of fitness and exercise programs, a full-size movie theater, and full-service salon and spa. Additional services to be provided will be weekly housekeeping, linen service, 24/7 security, in-house concierge, transportation, daily activities, social programs and more.Media Contact: Kati Cohn | Meadowcrest at Middletown | office: 610-321-1977 x 115 | cell: 503-358-8867 | email: team@meadowcrestlife.com​About Vantage Point Retirement Living, Inc:Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, Vantage Point Retirement Living is a senior living development and management company that has been ensuring area seniors enjoy vibrant, carefree and healthy lifestyles since 1995. The company is widely recognized for its hands-on, personal involvement within its associated communities, as well as for offering amenities and services that allow seniors to lead stimulating, active lives. Vantage Point is a leader in the development of active adult living, independent living, assisted living, and comprehensive memory care communities in the Mid-Atlantic region.Links:



