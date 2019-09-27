BlueToad Reaches the 60,000 Milestone for Published Titles

Visit the USA becomes 60,000th published title on leading content delivery platform

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading content delivery solution BlueToad today announces it has passed the 60,000 mark for published titles on its platform. BlueToad provides publishers of all types a platform for creating beautifully-responsive digital editions and web content that work on all modern phones, tablets, and desktops.



The 60,000th title was Visit The USA , the official travel publication of the USA. Visit The USA is published by Brand USA with the help of Miles Partnership , a strategic marketing company focused on travel and tourism. Brand USA is the destination marketing organization for the United States and serves to promote the USA as a premier travel destination. Miles Partnership works with more than 90 destinations and hospitality businesses to create forward-thinking print and digital content marketing solutions.

Miles Partnership and Brand USA leverage BlueToad’s responsive Lily platform to create and distribute digital editions that increase reader engagement and provide new opportunities for monetization. Digital editions are growing, with Statisa projecting that eMagazine global revenues will show an annual growth rate of 8.4%.

“It is extremely rewarding to be part of the growing digital publishing industry by offering customers like Miles and Brand USA digital experiences that allow them to engage with their readers,” said Paul DeHart, CEO of BlueToad. “As BlueToad continues to grow, we look forward to more opportunities to use technology to innovate for publishers.”

BlueToad is a proud partner of some of the largest printers in the world and trusted to handle the important content of thousands of content creators across the globe. The company is focused on providing a robust and technologically-advanced suite of digital solutions for customers. In 2015, BlueToad launched its Lily platform to engage readers with enhanced article content in an easy-to-consume and responsive format that works on phones, tablets, and desktops.

BlueToad launched in Europe in 2017 to bring its robust and affordable publishing solutions to publishers internationally. The company continues to expand across Europe to accelerate publisher adoption of the mobile reading environment.

In July 2019, BlueToad was chosen by Amazon to be a launch partner for its new voice technology offered through the company’s Amazon Polly service – one in the style of traditional newscaster. Providing audio versions of customer article content is an important part of the company’s solution as audio continues to grow as a platform to consume content.

About Brand USA

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization’s mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past six years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with more than $21.8 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, nearly 52,000 incremental U.S. jobs a year.

For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com . To discover more about the USA and the boundless diversity of American travel experiences and authentic, rich culture, please visit Brand USA’s consumer website VisitTheUSA.com and follow Visit The USA on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About BlueToad

BlueToad was launched in 2007 and provides publishers of all types a platform for creating beautifully responsive digital editions and web content. It is a proud partner of some of the largest printers in the world and trusted to handle the important content of thousands of content creators across the globe. The company’s goal is to make it easy for partners and customers to upload their content for a digital experience that works on all modern phones, tablets, and desktops.

Media Contact:

Brianna Hayes

Uproar PR for BlueToad

bhayes@uproarpr.com

(321) 236-0102 x237



