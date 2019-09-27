GoodFirms Unlocks Unpredictable Reasons as to Why People Unfollow the Brands on Social Media

Social Media_People Unfollow

GoodFirms unveiled the survey of social media to know the reasons that prompt the people to unfollow the brands.

The research team of GoodFirms shares valuable insights to guide businesses and marketers to avoid social media mistakes” — GoodFirms Research

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this competitive digitalized world, businesses from every industry have made their presence on social media platforms. Social media is playing an integral role by supporting businesses to communicate with peers and potential customers. The various social platforms also allow creating the companies profile and help them to share and create awareness about their branded products and services.

All sizes and types of businesses use social media platform to obtain more visibility to build awareness of their brand and attract potential customers. But, many businesses are facing challenges and not understand why people unfollowed their page on social media. For the same reason, GoodFirms had conducted a survey on Top Reasons a Brand Gets Unfollowed on Social Media.

In this survey, there were about 450+ social media users from all around the world who were asked several questions to identify the reason why people unfollow the brands and help the brand managers, social media marketers, and entrepreneurs to know the user habits and their experience.

Surprisingly, there were several reasons revealed such as 79.37% of them were no longer interested, 66.99% of them unfollow because of irrelevant content, 41.50% posted too often, 38.59% inappropriate posts, 37.14% lack of engagement, 13.11% fake news, 12.38% too much of promotion & 10.92% poor quality of products.

Globally renowned B2B GoodFirms is research, ratings, and reviews platform. It performs a scrupulous research process which includes three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. These components are sub-divided into several metrics, such as determining the past and present a portfolio to recognize the complete background of each firm, on-hand experience in their proficiency, online market penetration, and client feedbacks.

After the assessment, comparing is done between all the agencies and then focusing on overall research process firms get the scores that are out of total 60. Hence, then list the top marketing companies, brilliant development companies, best software providers and other outstanding organizations from various industries.

