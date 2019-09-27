Photo Friday: Helping Families Share More Meals Together

National Family Meals Month™ is coming to a close, but the family meals celebration is still going strong. Here are some of the ways the food retail industry is helping consumers share more meals together.

Food Manufacturers—The Kraft Heinz Company and Unilever

Many food manufacturers are supporting National Family Meals Month on social media like Unilever’s brand Hellman’s and The Kraft Heinz Company’s brand Oscar Mayer:

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Shari Steinbach, a food and nutrition strategist, in partnership with National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, shared tips and tricks to make easy family meals with beef on a news segment. Her tips included using versatile ingredients, using cooking technology, and featuring family favorites. She also showcased two beef recipes- Beef Lasagna and Roast Beef Wraps.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association also supported National Family Meals Month on twitter.

Fareway Stores

Fareway Stores helped customers share more meals through an omnichannel approach. Weekly recipes available at their meat counters, magazine and online. They tagged the ingredients in store to make the meal even easier to put together. Corresponding recipe videos were shared on store TVs, on social media and on local news stations throughout Iowa.

It is never too early to start planning for National Family Meals Month in September 2020! Please let us know how we can assist you as you help to make next year’s campaign the best one yet! Also, don’t forget to submit your company’s National Family Meals Month program to be considered for the coveted Gold Plate Awards. Winners will be announced during the FMI Foundation’s Stir It Up! event in January.

