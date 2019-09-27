Stephen Odzer Featured in Top News Outlets for Healthcare Changes

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Odzer, physician located in Topeka, KS, was interviewed at PCTech Magazine discussing todays healthcare issues that plague physicians around the world. One of the key topics of discussion evolved around cybersecurity. He stated that growth of the healthcare industry is terms of technology, is both an enabler and part of the growth of the tech industry surrounding physicians.In another article from TMCnet , Dr. Odzer is helping lead the change as it pertains to peanut allergies. In TMCnet, he stated that the latest research shows that early exposure to peanuts can actually help reduce the allergy at an early age. According to the Mayo Institute, peanut allergies are one of the worst types of allergy attacks one can go through, especially children.Finally, Dr. Stephen Odzer was also featured in TechnoFAQ discussing how pediatricians can learn from children. He stresses key elements that every pediatrician should exhibit when working with children as a patient.Genuine Excitement, Ask Questions, Empathy, and Continued learning. These traits help physicians explore patients need on a more personal level which helps with diagnosis of any type of ailment they are experiencing. You can read more about these traits at TechnoFAQ.About Dr. Stephen OdzerDr. Odzer is a board-certified allergist and immunologist for children who strives to provide the highest level of care in improving the quality of life of children and adults having allergic rhinitis, asthma, eczema, food allergy, sinusitis, and other allergic conditions in and around Topeka, Kansas. As an allergy sufferer himself, and a father whose son has peanut allergies, he has a unique ability to identify with his patients and assist them in developing a comprehensive treatment plan.



