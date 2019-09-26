Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration Cutting Refugee Admissions

“The United States was founded to be a haven for those seeking safety and a better life, and it is shameful that the President would so callously close our nation’s doors to refugees. This Administration, from its inception, has been on a mission to shut the ‘golden door’ beside which Lady Liberty raises her lamp. It has been attempting to extinguish the guiding light she holds high to welcome those desperate for help and ready to work hard to become Americans and give back to our country.

“This is particularly disturbing at a moment when war, famine, rampant gang violence, and natural disasters have created a global refugee crisis. Instead of shutting our doors and turning our backs on those in need, we ought to see the opportunity in this challenge and welcome refugees as an asset to our country and our economy, not a burden. I urge the Administration to reverse this dangerous and misguided policy, which will only hurt our country in the long run and undermines our moral standing in the world.”