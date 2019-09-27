Announcing: Revoe USA MFG – ‘Made in America’ Manufacturing

Revolutionary partition to ceiling "Revoe Clip" is now made in the USA

SOUTHBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing: Revoe USA MFG – ‘Made in America’ ManufacturingThe Revoe™ Clip has long been a mainstay solution for acoustical ceiling wall partition mounting, used in hundreds of construction projects in Canada and the USA, saving time and money with commercial acoustical ceiling installations, and seismic retrofitting operations. The unique, patented design of the Revoe Clip quickly and easily fastens acoustical T-Bar grid to top-track drywall or partition walls and provides critical seismic lateral shift absorption for earthquake tolerance in preventing ceiling collapse.What’s New:We have relocated our Canadian operation to the USA, where we wish to proudly announce the creation of Revoe USA Manufacturing (Revoe USA MFG), a subsidiary of Revoe Building Products Ltd., located in Southbury, CT. We have undergone significant restructuring, where we have changed the corporate ownership and manufacturing models to create a new international operation based in the USA.Revoe USA MFG will continue to showcase our signature product, the Revoe™ Clip, where we aim to focus on the US commercial construction and seismic retrofit markets by providing a steady and reliable supply chain for our customers.The new Revoe™ Clip – Made in the USA for the USA!New Enhanced Revoe™ ClipWe have listened to you, our customers, and with our new US manufacturing operation we have made significant design andmaterial improvements to the Revoe Clip you know and trust.The new square top edge means less friction at the top for some models of grid, allowing for easier seismic slippage through the connection.The more precise square form of the clip, with no ‘bowing out’ saves even more installation time, as it creates a perfect fit just by dropping it over the T-Bar grid for fastening, where it can be screwed or riveted down using only one hand – no more awkward or precarious ‘pinching’ the sides together while fastening means less time getting onto the next clip, or your next ceiling job!Stronger, more consistent grade of galvanized steel for better strength and durability.Contact us for a free sample box:Revoe USA MFG9 Union Square, Unit #1050Southbury, CT 06488info@revoeusa.comPhone: 1 (833) 281-7328



