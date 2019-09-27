Business owners, corporate executives, nonprofit champions and community advocates will gather at the 4th annual SOAR Community Summit on October 3, 2019.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business owners, corporate executives, nonprofit champions and community advocates will gather at the 4th annual SOAR Community Summit on October 3, 2019. The agenda will include 16 expert panelists and internationally recognized keynote speakers from the business, nonprofit and civic sectors coming together to discuss: The Future of Leadership: Creating Greater Social Impact.Topics will include:• Mindfulness in the Workplace• Community Building through Advocacy and Grassroots Initiatives• Advancing Missions with Storytelling• Building Sustainable OrganizationsThe lineup of keynote speakers include:Mali Phonpadith, CEO of the SOAR Community NetworkDoug Fabbioli, Owner of Fabbioli CellarsDr. Kakenya Ntaiya, Founder of Kakenya’s DreamWhat: SOAR Community SummitWhen: October 3, 2019 from 8:00 am ‒ 5:30 pmWhere: Industrious, 2461 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22314This year’s summit is made possible by the support of our affiliate partners and sponsors. Thank you to Industrious, BB&T, MZ Capital, The Umbrella Syndicate, Florin Group, Connectpreneur, Rowan Tree and Link to Expert for helping the SOAR Community Network develop more mindful, conscious leaders and empower their organizations to create greater social impact.Event and registration details are available at https://soarcommunitynetwork.com/summit2019 . For additional information email info@soarcommunitynetwork.com.



