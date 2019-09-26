THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) S.J.Res. 54 – A joint resolution relating to a national emergency declared by the President on February 15, 2019 (Sen. Udall – Armed Services) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Postponed Suspension (1 Vote) H.R. 3722 – Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking Act of 2019 (Rep. Langevin – Homeland Security)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.