OMNI Practice Group Names Joseph Coury as its New CEO

KENMORE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMNI Practice Group, a provider of dental, veterinary, chiropractic and medical practice transitions, sales, valuations, consulting and real estate services, today announced that Joseph Coury has been named as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Coury brings more than a decade of banking experience to his new role as CEO. Before joining OMNI, Mr. Coury was Senior Vice President, Veterinary Division, at California Bank of Commerce where he provided start-up, construction and practice transition financing and other banking services to over 1,000 veterinarian clients throughout the United States.

“When we looked at where our company was going, we recognized the need for an individual dedicated to providing the leadership, organization and business development necessary to achieve our goals,” said OMNI Founder and Principal, Rodney Johnston. “Our search brought us to a known person who had the exact qualities we were looking for. We are excited to have Joe on board as we take OMNI to new heights while maintaining our company’s reputation for hard work and integrity. We are excited for the future of OMNI.”

In addition to taking over management of OMNI’s day-to-day operations, Mr. Coury’s role at the company will include strategic growth initiatives, expansion of educational programing, creating dynamic synergies within OMNI and being an ambassador to the brand.

“In the practice transition industry, there is no other organization with the talent and ingenuity that OMNI has shown in providing innovative solutions for their clients,” Mr. Coury stated. “Rod has built an amazing organization over the past 15 years and I am truly excited to join this team of professionals. I see no limit to the potential we can reach.”

OMNI Practice Group is the leading provider of dental, veterinary, chiropractic and medical practice transitions, sales, valuations, consulting and real estate services. Headquartered in Kenmore, Washington, OMNI has additional offices throughout the U.S.

