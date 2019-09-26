What’s At Stake for the American People as Drug Costs Skyrocket
TOO MANY AMERICANS WORRY THEY CAN’T AFFORD THEIR PRESCRIPTION DRUGS
Recent polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that Americans worry about their ability to afford their prescription drugs:
- One in four Americans says the price of prescription drugs makes it difficult to afford their medications.
- Three in 10 adults do not take their medication as prescribed because of the costs.
- Seventy-nine percent of Americans find that the cost of prescription drugs is “unreasonable.”
- Only 43 percent of Americans believe that drug companies price their products fairly.
According to a Ways and Means analysis of U.S. drug prices compared to eleven other similar countries:
- Prescription drug prices in the U.S. are significantly higher than in all eleven countries. They are nearly four times higher on average and can be over ten times higher in some instances.
- Pharmaceutical companies admit they still make profits abroad even while selling prescription drugs at much lower prices.
- The monthly average per capita spending on prescription drugs in the U.S. is nearly double the next closest country.
- The U.S. could save $49 billion annually on Medicare Part D alone by using average drug prices from these other countries on just the 79 drugs studied.
H.R. 3, THE LOWER DRUG COSTS NOW ACT
In order to address this unsustainable status quo, House Democrats have introduced H.R. 3, The Lower Drug Costs Now Act, to lower prescription drug prices for all Americans. This legislation will:
- End the ban on Medicare negotiating directly with drug companies, and force drug companies to the table to agree to real price reductions in line with the prices charged in other countries for those drugs.
- Make the lower drug prices negotiated by Medicare available to all Americans, including those with private insurance.
- Strengthen Medicare and create a new, $2,000 out-of-pocket limit on prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries.
- Reinvest in innovation and the search for new cures and treatments.
