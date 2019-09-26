Texas Teachers: Obtain CPE credits through KDP’s high-quality professional development

Kappa Delta Pi, Est. 1911

KDP, International Honor Society in Education, has been approved as a continuing professional education (CPE) provider for the State of Texas.

I love the collaboration with others in the courses. All of the materials presented were very useful!” — KDP Member

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kappa Delta Pi (KDP), International Honor Society in Education, has been approved as a continuing professional education (CPE) provider for the State of Texas.KDP offers online professional development to teachers at all stages of their careers through its Educator Learning Network. This innovative space integrates professional development and social networking, making learning fun and engaging. Teachers can access two types of learning experiences through the network for CPE credit:• Micro-credential courses: Available on topics like Classroom Management Basics, Social-Emotional Learning, Equity in Data Literacy for Teaching, Principles of Culturally Relevant Teaching, and Student Responsibility for Learning, KDP courses are authored by subject matter experts and delivered in an innovative format. Course length ranges by topic and desired outcomes. Courses are being added regularly. Some courses are free; other courses start at only $49 for members of Kappa Delta Pi and $74 for non-members. To get started with a free account and ePortfolio, visit http://ELN.kdp.org • Webinars: KDP hosts webinars for teachers and administrators on topics such as What Every Teacher Needs to Know About Supporting LGBTQ Students, Data-Driven Decision Making, 8 Strategies for Success in Your First Year as a Principal, Literacy + STEAM = Learning Across All Content Areas!, and more. Live webinars take place approximately twice per month, and all recordings are saved to a catalog that can be accessed free of charge by members and used for CPE credit based on completion.For teachers who prefer in-person professional development, KDP also hosts an international annual Convocation.• Educational Sessions at Convocation 2019: More than 180 breakout sessions will be a part of KDP’s programming at its annual conference, taking place October 24–26, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Teachers can save by registering before October 3, and you can find the full schedule at https://www.kdp.org/convo2019/schedule/index.php With more than 3,600 active members in Texas already, KDP is looking to expand its offerings to improve teacher retention in the state. Teachers can join Kappa Delta Pi for only $50 annually by visiting our website at http://www.kdp.org School districts throughout the State of Texas are encouraged to contact Michelle Melani at michelle@kdp.org or by calling 800-284-3167 for a demonstration and information about using KDP courses for your teachers’ professional needs.



