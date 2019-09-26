Hoyer Statement on the Release of the Whistleblower Complaint

“This morning, after Congress unanimously demanded its release, the American people were finally able to see the whistleblower complaint regarding the President’s actions with respect to Ukraine. According to that document, we now know that multiple senior national security officials had raised concerns about what they saw as an ongoing pattern of corruption that endangered the safety and integrity of our democracy. We know that the President used his position and taxpayer resources to try to coerce a foreign government into helping him tarnish one of his rivals for the presidency in 2020. Furthermore, we know that those close to the President attempted to cover it up by hiding evidence from the July 25 phone call and, for a time, refusing to allow the Inspector General to release this whistleblower complaint to Congress. “All of these developments are deeply alarming and demand follow-up by the House Intelligence Committee under the purview of its ongoing investigation. The House will continue to meet its responsibility to the American people and to the generations of our forebears who have sacrificed to preserve, protect, and defend our Constitution.”