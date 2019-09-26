Rhino Steel Corporation signs MiTek Canada as National Distribution Partner for Rhino Headers

MiTek Insulated Header System

Committed to Leading the Passive House / Net Zero Home Movement

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiTek Canada, Inc. has signed a national distribution agreement with Rhino Steel Corporation Inc. to bring the Rhino Insulated Header System to builders, developers and component manufacturers across Canada. This revolutionary replacement for traditional wood lintels is the new standard in the green building / energy efficiency markets.

The light gauge steel header will be marketed as the MiTek Insulated Header System that installs in as little as 30 seconds, reduces warranty call-backs up to 17%, can lower annual energy costs by 12% and has a 20-year thermal performance guarantee. Available in seven (7) standard lengths to cover rough openings up to 10 feet, the MiTek Insulated Header System affords Canadian Builders an affordable innovation to meet the new energy codes and construct more energy efficient, higher quality homes that actually cost less.

“We are proud to be the national distributor of the Rhino Insulated Header System. MiTek Canada is committed to supporting the construction industry with innovative, resource-saving solutions. The Rhino Header truly is the New Standard in green building today!” said Laura Barber, VP of Sales, MiTek Canada CM Channel.

The move to more energy efficient, passive housing, combined with design demands as well as the high cost of construction defects, mandate an alternative to conventional wood lintels. This is why the Rhino Steel Corporation designed the first fully-insulated lintel system that offers the strength and small profile of steel beams but with a guaranteed insulation rating of R-25.

To learn more about the Rhino Insulated Header System and all the benefits of implementing Net Zero - Passive House energy solutions, please contact your MiTek Canada Sales Rep at 1-800-268-3434 or Rhino Steel Corporation at 1-800-468-7010 ext. 14, or info@rhinosteelcorp.com

About Rhino Steel Corporation

Rhino Steel is a construction solutions company, designing and manufacturing hardware that exceed the energy efficiency requirements for the Net Zero / Passive House construction sector. The award-winning Rhino Insulated Header System is the World’s only fully insulated, engineered steel lintel system to remove the largest thermal barriers in residential construction today. For more information, visit www.RhinoHeaders.com

About MiTek Canada, Inc.

MiTek Canada, Inc. is a division of MiTek Industries, a diversified global supplier of software, engineered products, services and automated manufacturing equipment to the building industry. MiTek’s more than 7,000 worldwide team members pride themselves on delivering breakthroughs in building that accelerate the genius of its customers. A Berkshire Hathaway company since 2001, MiTek has a record of continuous growth and innovation over the last 60 years. Learn more at www.MII.com





