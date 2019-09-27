Manhattan Edit Workshop Introduces Three Week Advanced Art of Editing Workshop to its Impressive Line Up of Courses

Advanced Workshop will be geared to editors looking to go beyond the basics of editing aesthetics and application training

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, digital-training destination for post-production and content creators introduce their inaugural Three Week Advanced Art of Editing Workshop; an intermediate to advanced level workshop geared to people who want to advance their career beyond the fundamentals.

The first two weeks of the workshop will cover advanced techniques for picture and sound editing, with particular attention to workflow and understanding Avid Media Composer and Premiere Pro at a deeper level. Included with the class is an opportunity for students to become Avid Certified Professionals, Avid’s second level of certification. This workshop will teach you what you need to know to take your career in storytelling to a higher level.

The final week of the course focuses on the creative and aesthetic aspects of storytelling. You will choose to edit a short piece from a variety of genres working with an acclaimed editor to shape and craft your work. You will be given feedback and guidance as you edit with the end goal of completed a short piece for your editor’s reel.

“Based on over a decade of success with the existing Six Week Art of Editing Intensive Workshop, MEWShop felt it was time to offer an advanced option to further students’ education” says Director of Education Janet Dalton. “This class will not only dive deeper into Avid and Premiere Pro, but also expand our Artist in Residence program to a full week of students working side-by-side with top editors from the industry.”

For the first Three Week Advanced Art of Editing Workshop starting October 21st, Manhattan Edit Workshop is proud to announce Editor Bill Pankow, ACE as the first Artist in Residence. Bill has worked in the editing room since graduating from NYU Film School in 1974. He started working as Academy Award-winning editor Jerry Greenberg’s assistant in 1978 on “Kramer vs. Kramer,” and subsequently became his associate editor on Brian De Palma’s “Dressed to Kill” and “Scarface.” Pankow graduated to editor on De Palma’s 1984 thriller “Body Double,” and continued his affiliation with the filmmaker on “The Untouchables,” “Casualties of War,” “Carlito’s Way,” “Snake Eyes,” ”Femme Fatale,” and most recently “Domino.” His other work includes “Drumline,” “Assault On Precinct 13,” and “American Ultra.” *

The first installment of MEWShop’s Three Week Advanced Art of Editing Intensive Workshop begins on October 21, 2019, and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM – 5 PM. For more information on MEWShop’s Three Week Advanced Art of Editing Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/three-week-advanced-art-of-editing-workshop.

