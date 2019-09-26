Oak & Eden Re-releases Cabernet Finished Bourbon, Two-time Gold Medalist

Dallas-based indie whiskey producer, Oak & Eden has announced the re-release of its two-time gold medalist, Bourbon & Vine – Cabernet steeped Bourbon.

DALLAS, TX, USA, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas-based indie whiskey producer, Oak & Eden has announced the re-release of its two-time gold medalist, Bourbon & Vine – Cabernet steeped Bourbon. This small batch release begins with a Bourbon whiskey finished in the bottle with a Spire of French Oak that had rested in aged Cabernet Sauvignon before being infused into the whiskey. As with all products in the Oak & Eden lineup, Bourbon & Vine begins with Oak & Eden’s fully aged Bourbon whiskey before finishing with their patented “Spire” — a 5” long spiral cut piece of wood that finishes the whiskey in the bottle, as opposed to placing the aged whiskey into a secondary barrel.In 2019, Bourbon & Vine won Gold at both New York Wine & Spirits Competition and Texas Whiskey Festival. “We were very meticulous about the way we produced this expression,” says Joe Giildenzopf, cofounder and CEO of Oak & Eden. “We wanted an experience like no other. It had to be something beyond enjoyment — it had to be a statement all the way around. We wanted it to have the sweetness and creamy mouthfeel of a great Bourbon, the fruitiness of a Cabernet Sauvignon, and tie it together with the red thread of what makes Oak & Eden stand apart — the smoothness made possible only by In-Bottle Finishing.”Alongside Bourbon & Vine, since their launch in April 2018, Oak & Eden has produced a complete line of various whiskey experiences, including Bourbon & Spire, Rye & Spire, Rye & Rumba, and two expressions created in collaboration with Fort Worth, TX brewery, Rahr & Sons, including Rahr Soaked Malted Oak and Rahr Soaked Hopped Oak.Bourbon & Vine is now available in limited quantities in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kentucky and Michigan. Learn more about this expression and available locations at oakandeden.com/cabernet-steeped.



