CHAIA.iO successfully launched – The Blockchain Brain

MUNICH, GERMANY, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today we have launched CHAIA.iO , an innovative platform for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. At www.chaia.io , users can compare and analyze market data, media popularity as well as key figures reflecting developments in individual digital payment units and current topics related to blockchain. CHAIA.iO is free for users and is offered in English.CHAIA.iO is targeted to both beginner and advanced crypto investors and those interested in crypto. Its data spectrum will initially cover more than 1750 cryptocurrencies that can be easily filtered according to a broad array of criteria and then analyzed with comparison tools. Results are then graphically processed. CHAIA.iO also provides key figures such as market capitalization, trading volume, and media coverage. The platform is operated by EQS Blockchain Media GmbH, a subsidiary of EQS Financial Markets and Media GmbH."Our users get a quick overview of investment opportunities and core properties of each cryptocurrency. Our analytic tools lead to better investment decisions,” says Raphael Birchner, Managing Director of EQS Blockchain Media GmbH. “In addition to individual cryptocurrencies, we aggregate traditional media coverage as well as content from carefully selected social media channels. This enables us to offer a comprehensive overview of key figures reflecting the popularity and dynamics of any given cryptocurrency."CHAIA.iO will continue to evolve in the coming months and will be expanded with additional features that offer even deeper analysis and insights.About Blockchain Media GmbHEQS Blockchain Media GmbH produces, operates, and markets internet applications for blockchain and digital payment units. CHAIA.iO is the company’s information platform for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. EQS Blockchain Media GmbH is a subsidiary of EQS Financial Markets and Media GmbH and an innovation hub for blockchain applications.ContactRaphael BirchnerEQS Blockchain Media GmbHKarlstr. 47, 80333 MunichWebsite: www.chaia.io Phone: +49(0)89210298-473Email: Raphael.Birchner@chaia.io



