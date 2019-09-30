In-Vehicle Infotainment 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

The wise guy report provides the analysis of Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Professional Survey Report 2019. In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) is an automation industry, the term In-Vehicle Infotainment that refers to vehicle systems that combine entertainment and information delivery to drivers and passengers. Vehicle-mounted information entertainment system is an on-board integrated information processing system based on bus system and Internet service.

The report provides In-Vehicle Infotainment Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers and competitors. The major factors hindering the market growth of in-vehicle infotainment systems are the high cost of infotainment units and availability of low-cost aftermarket alternatives.

The elevated acceptance of infotainment systems in premium vehicles and increasing adoption in low-and mid-segment vehicles is a main factor responsible for the development of the market for infotainment systems in vehicles. Also anticipated to drive market growth are factors such as increasing security and security issues and subsequent public laws. For instance, all new vehicles will be fitted with E-call technology in Europe from April 2018. In addition, the rapid growth in the market for electric vehicles is expected to boost demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems, as these systems can alert users of electric vehicles to nearby charging stations. Increase in travel time owing to geographical expansion

Segmentation of Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The report represents overall In-Vehicle Infotainment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in global perspective. And it also describes the In-Vehicle Infotainment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. This report analyses the key manufactures with their In-Vehicle Infotainment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share in global market.

The report identifies complete In-Vehicle Infotainment market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report. The report of market segment manufacturers contains Alpine Electronics, Garmin, Pioneer, Harman International, Panasonic, Denso, VISTEON and more.

In regional analysis, the regions are North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia and India. This report characterizes the In-Vehicle Infotainment production, apparent consumption, export and import of In-Vehicle Infotainment in North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, and India. The product type of Global In-Vehicle Infotainment market segment is described as Embedded, Tethered and Integrated. The product application of Global In-Vehicle Infotainment market segment defines with Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle. The other segment includes climate control, Bluetooth and voice recognition interactive (IVR). The world market for infotainment in automobiles is segmented on the basis of geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Due to greater per capita expenditure on luxury vehicles, Europe accounted for the biggest share of the worldwide economy. However, owing to enhanced demand for sophisticated vehicles, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region.

