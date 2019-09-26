Introducing STICPAY, a locally focused online payment solution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operating across the global business and finance market, STICPAY https://www.sticpay.com/ is an international e-money service provider offering convenient money transfer and prepaid card services for businesses and individuals. To date, STICPAY has users representing 160 countries and more than 433 registered merchants across numerous verticals such as forex trading, online gaming, e-commerce, etc.Using STICPAY e-wallet clients can deposit and withdrawal, transfer money ‘user-to-platform’ or ‘user-to-user’ or vice versa without geographical boundaries. Maintaining an individual approach to each country, STICPAY provides the following variety of payment methods: Local Bank Wire, Visa and Mastercard, International Bank Wire, UnionPay, prepaid card and crypto. Local bank wire helps to save users’ time and money. This is made possible by receiving money directly from STICPAY partnered local bank, unlike international bank wires. STICPAY has a developed network of local bank money in/money out services, particularly, in Asian countries.The e-wallet is also equipped with a diverse portfolio of currencies for making transactions (23 local fiat currencies and three cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH and LTC), including a fiat-to-fiat and crypto-to-fiat converters.Sticpay partnered with Unionpay’s Prepaid card services. It allows using STIC card in all over the world for ATM withdrawals, online and offline purchases that accept Unionpay. UnionPay cards can be smoothly used at 174 countries and regions worldwide (Europe, Asia and more).When it comes to daily usage, STICPAY boasts state of the art and user-friendly interface with multi-platform apps and API connections where the customers and merchants benefit from the frictionless transactions in all stages.Top supported countries by the number of users are Japan, China, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, UK, France, other countries. But STICPAY has not elaborated their services in countries: Afghanistan, Netherlands Antilles, American Samoa, Central African Republic, Serbia, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Libya, Burma, Northern Mariana Islands, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, United States, Virgin Islands (US), Yemen.



