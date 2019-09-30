Papaya, Papain & Pawpaws Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Wise.Guy.

According to the fresh addition to the comprehensive online gallery of reports hosted by Wise Guy Reports (WGR) the Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market has recorded unprecedented growth so far with expectation of further rise with a healthy CAGR by the end of forecast time period.

In the recent years we have seen the rising use of proteases as standard biocatalysts in many industrial verticals such as pharmaceutical, medicine, detergent manufacturing and food science. Papain is definitely the most popular choice among all biocatalysts.

Papain is a powerful proteolytic enzyme extracted from the raw fruit of the papaya plant fruit (Carica papaya) also referred to as papaya proteinase that is responsible for breaking down proteins into smaller protein fragments called peptides and amino acids. This characteristic of Papain makes it a popular ingredient in meat tenderizer and digestive aid. Additionally other significant utilities of Papain include treatment of parasitic worms, inflammation of the throat and pharynx, shingles (herpes zoster) symptoms, ongoing diarrhea, hay fever, runny nose, dermatological condition called psoriasis and treatment of tumors.

Market Players:

Panreac

S.I. Chemical

M/S Shri Ganesh

BSC

Enzybel International

MITSUBISHI-KAGAKU

SENTHIL

PATEL REMEDIES

Fruzyme Biotech

Rosun Natural Products

Pangbo Enzyme

Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech

Huaqi

TIANLV

Nanning Javely Biological

Guangxi Academy of Sciences

Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of global papaya, papain and pawpaw market can be segregated based on the product type and its application in different verticals.

Categorization by type, the global papaya, papain and pawpaw market is segregated as Endopeptidases, Aminopeptidases and Dipeptidyl Peptidases. Papain is a cysteine protease extracted from the latex of the papaya fruit and causes significant degradation of myofibrillar as well as collagen proteins. Papain exhibits endopeptidases, aminopeptidases, dipeptidyl peptidases.

Labelled by the verticals where papaya, papain and pawpaw find wide application we have

Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Food, Beverage & Ingredients. The driving factor contributing to the success of Papain is continual biotechnological and process engineering innovation, which has opened up a new range of possibilities for this exciting biocatalyst.

Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market: Regional Analysis

The landscape of the Global Papaya, Papain & Pawpaw Market is studied as per relevance to the main geographical segments vis-à-vis North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The study encompasses information about different parameters pertaining to the regional contribution and the anticipated growth during the forecast timeline.

Industry Trend:

The market is highly competitive and volatile owning to changes and product refinements that affect the overall global platform.

