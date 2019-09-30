Global Personal GPS Trackers Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

According to the fresh addition to the comprehensive online gallery of reports hosted by Wise Guy Reports (WGR) the Global Personal GPS Trackers Market has recorded unprecedented growth so far with expectation of further rise with a healthy CAGR by the end of forecast time period.

GPS tracking is the technology that detects, monitors and records the location of a person or device by leveraging the Global Positioning System (GPS). The technology is integrated in smart devices like phones, laptops or other devices like cars to record and store historical as well as real-time location of objects by regularly recording the location and broadcasting the information via available cellular network. GPS tracking devices is extensively used for security purposes in patrols, transport and asset tracking.

Global Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of global personal GPS trackers market can be segregated based on the product type, vertical and its application in different verticals.

Categorization by type, GPS products are available as GPS trackers, standalone trackers and advance trackers. Market dominance is exhibited by the advance trackers which are multifunctional tracking devices. They are the highest revenue generating GPS product variant. Technology advancements such as addition of reporting alerts, 3D mapping, configurable alerts and landmark creation the sale of advance GPS trackers have experienced a propelling growth in the recent times.

Segmentation by network reveals 3 variants of GPS tracker namely 33G, LTE, and 2G. The most profitable with comparably higher revenue generation history are the LTE segment by virtue of the high speed and connectivity advertised by LTE network. Thus LTE is deemed most appropriate and suitable segment for transmitting emergency alert notifications.

Labelled by the verticals where GPS trackers find wide application we have automotive and aerospace, healthcare, transportation and logistics, government and defence, oil and gas, metals and mining and others. Automotive industry contributes the lion’s share in generating the sales figure owning to the widespread use of GPS trackers in personal and commercial vehicles, taxi and cab services.

Global Regional Analysis

The landscape of the Global personal GPS trackers market is studied as per relevance to the main geographical segments vis-à-vis North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The study encompasses information about different parameters pertaining to the regional contribution and the anticipated growth during the forecast timeline.

Industry Trend:

The market is highly competitive and volatile owning to changes and product refinements that affect the overall global platform.

Global Personal GPS trackers industry is currently big in the market and shows great promise of sustaining the position in the global landscape by successfully designing, developing and delivering next generation GPS tracking products boosted by continuous developments and integration of modern innovations. Currently the Global personal GPS trackers Market is driven with good returns and higher anticipation of future returns backed by new product variants offered by the leading global manufacturers and providers of GPS trackers targeting to tap the market potential to the fullest.

