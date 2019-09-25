THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2019

H.Res. 591 – Rule Providing for Consideration of S.J.Res. 54 – A joint resolution relating to a national emergency declared by the President of February 15, 2019 (Sen. Udall – Armed Services)

H.R. 3525 – U.S. Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security)

The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security.

Suspensions (11 bills)