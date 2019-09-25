THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2019
H.Res. 591 – Rule Providing for Consideration of S.J.Res. 54 – A joint resolution relating to a national emergency declared by the President of February 15, 2019 (Sen. Udall – Armed Services)
H.R. 3525 – U.S. Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security)
The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security.
Suspensions (11 bills)
- H.R. 2528 – STEM Opportunities Act of 2019 (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 335 – South Florida Clean Coastal Waters Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Mast – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 3710 – Cybersecurity Vulnerability Remediation Act (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 2589 – Unifying DHS Intelligence Enterprise Act, as amended (Rep. Green (TN) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3691 – TRANSLATE Act (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3675 – Trusted Traveler Reconsideration and Restoration Act of 2019 (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3694 – Helping Families Fly Act of 2019 (Rep. Lesko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3722 – Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking Act of 2019 (Rep. Langevin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3246 – Traveling Parents Screening Consistency Act of 2019 (Rep. Taylor – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3526 – Counter Terrorist Network Act (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3106 – Domestic and International Terrorism DATA Act, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
