Hoyer Statement on House Passage of Resolution Calling for the Full, Unredacted Whistleblower Complaint

“Today, the House joined the Senate in calling for the release to Congress of the full and unredacted Inspector General’s report on the whistleblower complaint regarding the President’s attempt to coerce a foreign government to interfere on his behalf in the 2020 election. The President’s alarming admission that he asked the President of Ukraine to investigate one of his Democratic rivals makes it even more pressing that Congress look into this matter, which is a serious breach of national security and endangers our democracy. The American people demand answers and deserve the truth. They deserve to know that their Representatives – both Democrats and Republicans – are serious about rooting out corruption and getting to the bottom of this betrayal of the public trust. “I am glad that all House Republicans and every single Senate Republican joined Democrats on this resolution, sending a powerful message that Congress must play its proper oversight role and demand accountability. The House will continue to do its job under the Constitution, including moving forward with the impeachment inquiry. No one is above the law in our country.”