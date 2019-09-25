Hoyer Statement on Passage of Additional Legislation to Address the Humanitarian Crisis Created By President Trump At the Border

“Today, the House passed the first of two bills this week to address the horrible humanitarian crisis at the border that has resulted from President Trump’s inhumane policies. The bill today, introduced by Rep. Veronica Escobar, will promote accountability, transparency, and oversight at the border. Tomorrow, the House will vote on a bill introduced by Rep. Lauren Underwood to strengthen the use of electronic health records for migrant children and families in U.S. custody to improve medical care. Both reflect the core American principle that all people are created equal and must be afforded basic human rights, including access to medical treatment. I urge the Senate to take up and pass these bills without delay so we can prevent further loss of life and inhumane treatment of asylum seekers and detainees at the border.”