Hoyer Statement on the SAFE Banking Act

“I am proud to bring this legislation to the Floor, but I believe it does not go far enough. This must be a first step toward the decriminalization and de-scheduling of marijuana, which has led to the prosecution and incarceration of far too many of our fellow Americans for possession. A number of bills have been introduced to address this issue – by Rep. Barbara Lee, Chairman Jerry Nadler, Caucus Chairman Jeffries, and others. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to make progress on this issue and reform federal marijuana laws, including de-scheduling marijuana and providing relief to individuals and communities disproportionally affected by racial biases in the way federal marijuana laws have been enforced.”