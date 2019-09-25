There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,531 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the SAFE Banking Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today ahead of House consideration of the SAFE Banking Act:

“I am proud to bring this legislation to the Floor, but I believe it does not go far enough.  This must be a first step toward the decriminalization and de-scheduling of marijuana, which has led to the prosecution and incarceration of far too many of our fellow Americans for possession.  A number of bills have been introduced to address this issue – by Rep. Barbara Lee, Chairman Jerry Nadler, Caucus Chairman Jeffries, and others.  I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to make progress on this issue and reform federal marijuana laws, including de-scheduling marijuana and providing relief to individuals and communities disproportionally affected by racial biases in the way federal marijuana laws have been enforced.”

