Artworks by Toulouse-Lautrec and Wolf Kahn will headline Ahlers & Ogletree's October 20th auction in Atlanta, Georgia

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (French 1864-1901) color lithograph titled Confetti (1894), printed by Bella & de Malherbe (London and Paris). 22 ¾ inches by 17 ½ inches (est. $15,000-$25,000). Colorist modern landscape painting in pastel tones by Wolf Kahn (German, b. 1927), titled View on a Forest Pond, measuring 25 ½ inches by 31 ¼ inches (sight), signed (est. $12,000-$24,000). Pair of gilt bronze or brass double-arm Argand lamps with frosted green shades by Johnston Brookes & Co. (English, 1800-1835), made circa 1810-1820 (est. $3,000-$5,000). Watercolor signed by Dong Kingman (American, 1911-2000), titled Aberdeen Festival, a Hong Kong festival scene with fishermen, Chinese buildings, ships and kites (est. $5,000-$10,000). Gorgeous pair of French, third quarter 18th century carved beechwood Louis XV provincial fauteuils en cabriolet, previously owned by the actress Katharine Hepburn (est. $4,000-$6,000).

They're expected top lots in Ahlers & Ogletree’s upcoming Autumn Fine Estates Auction slated for Sunday, October 20th, online and in the Atlanta gallery.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A color lithograph by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec , a hand-painted porcelain figurine model by Professor Theodor Karner , and an oil on canvas landscape painting by Wolf Kahn are just a few expected top lots in Ahlers & Ogletree’s upcoming Autumn Fine Estates Auction slated for Sunday, October 20th, online and in the Atlanta gallery at 700 Miami Circle.The Toulouse-Lautrec (French 1864-1901) color lithograph is titled Confetti from 1894 and was printed by Bella & de Malherbe (London and Paris). The work measures 22 ¾ inches by 17 ½ inches (sheet) and is expected to bring $15,000-$25,000. Toulouse-Lautrec is among the best-known painters of the Post-Impressionist period, along with Cezanne, van Gogh and Gauguin.Hand-painted porcelain figurine model #121 by German painter and sculptor Professor Theodor Karner (1884-1966), of a Malachowsky Hussar on horseback, has a pre-sale estimate of $15,000-$30,000. The 13-inch-tall model has the porcelain seal of the Allach Porcelain Factory (German, 1935-1945), and was manufactured in a low production due to its wartime introduction in 1942.The colorist modern landscape painting in pastel tones by Wolf Kahn (German, b. 1927), titled View on a Forest Pond, depicts a small pond surrounded by trees and measures 25 ½ inches by 31 ¼ inches (sight). The signed oil on canvas rendering is housed in a frame and is expected to reach $12,000-$24,000. Kahn is well-known for his combined use of Realism and Color Field.An oil on canvas landscape painting by Robert Julian Onderdonk (American, 1882-1922), titled View on a Meadow, signed lower right and measuring 12 inches by 14 inches (sight, less frame) should realize $10,000-$15,000; while a late 19th century oil on board signed and inscribed by Edward Henry Potthast (American, 1857-1927), titled Barbizon Landscape (or, The Garden Party), 15 ¾ inches by 12 inches (board, less frame), should change hands for $8,000-$16,000.A watercolor painting by Dong Kingman (American, 1911-2000), titled Aberdeen Festival, a Hong Kong festival scene with fishermen, Chinese buildings, decorated ships and kites, signed, carries an estimate of $5,000-$10,000. Also, a handsome cast bronze sculpture by Sherry Sander (Wyoming, b. 1941), titled American Bison (1987), signed dated and numbered (20/35), 20 ¼ inches tall on a base and depicting a herd of five bison in motion, should hit $5,000-$7,000.A gorgeous pair of French, third quarter 18th century carved beechwood Louis XV provincial fauteuils en cabriolet (drawing room armchairs having open arms), previously owned by the legendary actress Katharine Hepburn and last sold by Sotheby’s in 2004, carries an estimate of $4,000-$6,000. The chairs boast green damask upholstery, foliate carved crests and cabriole legs.Decorative accessories and other categories will be plentiful and will include the following:• A Lalique (French, founded 1888) mid-20th century frosted glass mounted in a chrome frame, titled Masque de Femme, 12 ¾ inches tall and depicting a female figural form of gentle and elegant detail, surrounding aquatic forms of open-mouth koi (or possibly dolphins) and signed “Lalique, France” to the lower left corner (est. $3,000-$5,000).• A pair of gilt bronze or brass double-arm Argand lamps with frosted green shades by Johnston Brookes & Co. (English, 1800-1835), made circa 1810-1820 with foliate frosted glass shades, the strawberry cut glass urn form font surrounded by a corona with hanging pendants, on a similarly decorated foot, one chair maker marked (est. $3,000-$5,000).• A 33-piece partial set of hand-painted “Cirque Chinois” porcelain service designed by Camille Le Tallec (French, 1906-1991) for Tiffany & Co. (American, founded 1837), comprising 13 dinner plates, 10 cream soup bowls and 10 saucers (est. $3,000-$5,000).Returning to artwork, a screen print on Plexiglas by Jesus Rafael de Soto (French/Venezuelan, 1923-2005), from the Jai-Alai Series (1969), colorful op art using geometric manipulation, signed and numbered (38/300), should achieve $4,000-$8,000. Also sold will be a late 19th or early 20th century oil on board by Emil Carlsen (American/Danish, 1848/53-1932), titled Marketplace at St. Thomas, signed and inscribed to verso, “Property of Mrs. Emil Carlsen”.The auction has a 10 am Eastern start time and is packed with more than 600 quality lots, mostly pulled from prominent local estates and collections. Online bidding is provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, HiBid.com, Bidsquare.com and Auctionzip.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held at the gallery, on October 14th-18th, from 10-5; October 19th, from 10-2; and at a preview party on October 17th, from 6-9 pm.Ahlers & Ogletree is a multi-faceted, family-owned business that spans the antiques, estate sale, wholesale, liquidation, auction and related industries. Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at 404-869-2478; or, you can send them an e-mail, at consign@AandOauctions.com.To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the Autumn Fine Estates Auction slated for Sunday, October 20th, please visit www.AandOauctions.com . Updates are posted frequently. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.