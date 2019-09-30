Carrier Ethernet Services Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Carrier Ethernet Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Carrier Ethernet Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Carrier Ethernet Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Introduction

In the first section, the Global Carrier Ethernet Services Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Carrier Ethernet Services industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Carrier Ethernet Services industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Actelis, ADVA, Axerra Networks, Hitachi Cable, Huawei Technologies, Infinera, IPITEK, Juniper Networks, MRV Communications, NEC, Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), Overture Networks, RAD Data, Sycamore Networks, Telco Systems, Tellabs, Transmode, Zhone, ZTE Corporation

Overview

The report published in HeyReport demonstrates an in-depth analysis of the major trends impacting the carrier Ethernet services market and includes market revenue forecasts, and regional analysis.

Carrier Ethernet service enables the usage of and high-bandwidth Ethernet for high-speed Internet access and for communication among academic, business, and government local area networks.

This kind of Ethernet service can be deployed in three different ways:

• Ethernet over Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH)

• Conventional or "pure" Ethernet

• Ethernet over Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)

Carrier Ethernet continues to be an efficient wide area network connectivity service choice among various businesses, due to its benefits such as reliability, scalability, and cost-efficient bandwidth.

Ethernet services include all Layer services sold under distinct names, including Gigabit Ethernet (GigE), Metro Ethernet, native or transparent LAN, Ethernet virtual private line (EVPL), Ethernet private line (EPL), and virtual private LAN service (VPLS).

Market Segmentation

Based on service types, the global Ethernet service market can be segmented into-

• EPL Services

• E-LAN Services

• EVPL Services

Based on the end-user applications, the global Ethernet service market can be segmented into-

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Others

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are the main regions contributing to the growth and development of the global carrier Ethernet services market.

North America is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global carrier Ethernet market during the forecast period. Technological advancements and customer awareness are the major factors driving the carrier Ethernet service market in this region. Asia Pacific carrier Ethernet service market is developing at a steady pace and is expected to dominate the overall market over the forecast period.

Important Facts

Integrating business Ethernet into an organization's portfolio isn’t just about providing basic connectivity. It also opens a wide range of other commercial opportunities, such as SD-WAN and the capability to deliver virtualized network functions, along with the services and platforms for organizing and automating clients’ network functions.

As the NFV and SDN markets continue to improve, the opportunities to build modern virtual network functions into the business Ethernet portfolio will continue to increase, offering new revenue streams.

Security and data sovereignty are at the top of all the enterprise’s agenda. Business Ethernet services enable clients to enhance security and compliance with determinism. Which means, organizations can determine the precise path that client's traffic will take between network endpoints.

In a market where the proficiency to track data flows is critical, carrier Ethernet services can assist the organization to differentiate its business, generate higher revenues from data determinism and, critically, to earn new clients as well.

Winning business depends on one thing, your ability to deliver differentiated, compelling, and client benefits. With this in mind, it’s easy to detect why growing numbers of organizations are incorporating business Ethernet in their connectivity portfolios.

The carrier Ethernet services help an organization to respond to client requirements faster, with programmable services that can scale on-demand. Scaling up a client's bandwidth requires no site visits, reducing staffing requirements and costs. In addition to these advantages, the manageability of business Ethernet services enables an organization to deliver compelling SLAs for the clients, reassuring them that their network will be constantly available.

With tools for centralized network monitoring, management, and troubleshooting, organizations can maintain resources, speed up issue resolution, and can offer an excellent customer experience.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Carrier Ethernet Services Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

