Monster Chooses Placements.io to Streamline Fully Integrated Advertising Service Offering

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE and NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Placements.io, the revenue management system for publishers, today announced that Monster, a leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs, selected the company’s software to manage its advertising business. Monster has a complex suite of advertising offerings across several websites and publishers, including its Military.com and Fastweb properties.



“Monster selected the Placements.io solution because it offers a complete, viable integration with AppNexus and Salesforce—two systems we already had in place,” said Bob Melk, Chief Commercial Officer at Monster. “Placements.io delivers a synchronized flow between systems that allows us to create, execute and manage advertising orders more efficiently and effectively. Placements.io’s innovative approach enables them to deliver enhancements and new features often—something we deeply appreciate as their customer.”

Older ad management systems require a significant amount of manual input between systems, requiring publishers like Monster to supplement their advertising management workflow with spreadsheets and other labor-intensive processes. Other systems lack complete integrations with both Salesforce and AppNexus, creating problematic deal creation, ad operations, and analysis. Placements.io is the clear solution, offering comprehensive integrations, critical automation, and an intuitive interface allowing for an easy flow of data in and out of the system.

“We are happy to add Monster as a customer, and to provide them with an integrated solution that will that will truly help them scale their advertising business,” said Edwin Fu, Founder and CEO, Placements.io. “For publishers that uses the AppNexus ad server, the ability to create a single automated workflow process between systems is a powerful new capability.”

Placements.io is changing the way digital media companies manage their advertising businesses. Placements powers multi-platform ad sales and operations for publishers and e-commerce customers with an industry-leading revenue management SaaS offering. In an increasingly fragmented ad tech landscape, Placements.io creates a connected ecosystem for its customers that helps companies to scale quickly and profitably.

Everyday, companies such as CarGurus.com, Newscorp, Skyscanner, UnderArmour and Connected Fitness, trust Placements.io to manage billions of dollars of revenue annually.

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social and mobile solutions, including Monster Studios and SearchMonster, to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services.

