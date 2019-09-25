StarMentors, Inc. Formally Engages and Signs #1 Charting Contemporary Christian Recording Artist Anayle Sullivan

Anayle Sullivan

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vice President of StarMentors, Inc. Tony Biondo, President Jay Jaworski and Lisa Jaworski Vice President of Creative Development announces the signing and addition of # 1 charting Contemporary Christian and Evangelical Artist Anayle Sullivan to their family of talented artists.

Mr. Biondo states, “The continued efforts of the StarMentors, Inc. team to locate the finest and most influential musical performing artists worldwide have again been realized. We accomplished this with the signing of Anayle to our growing artist development company. Her talents, music and exquisite voice are truly extraordinarily unique and original. StarMentors, Inc. is pleased to work with her on the completion of her widely anticipated musical project for release and touring in the United States and Globally” Lisa Jaworski adds, “Artists such as Anayle are extremely rare and special, we are honored she has chosen our company to bring her amazing brand of music to the world.”

About Anayle:

Anayle, is one of the top Evangelical/Contemporary Christian Brazilian singer-songwriters today. Her original brand of Praise and Worship music has been extremely popular throughout the Latin America countries, communities and worldwide. Anayle has reached the top of the charts achieving popular hits spanning many months at #1 on Christian radio. Her hit songs and radio popularly provided her opportunity to support her charting successes allowing her to perform at countless successful concerts and events. Anayle is now preparing for her next tour and working on her next special album. Anayle has a vision, one that she has been carefully crafting for her following. Currently Anayle is working with Emmy Award-winning producer Cliff Downs in Nashville Tennessee and with other major Hall of Fame writers and composers. This album is surely going to again bring Anayle to the forefront of the Christian Praise and Worship Music industry. Her new music will be released in 2020 with an extensive tour of the United States, Latin American and beyond.

About StarMentors, Inc.

StarMentors, Inc. is a collective world-class organization of top creative entertainment development professionals and executives that have combined their proven talent, history, and expertise. Their corporate offices are located in Kansa City with a presence in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Nashville and Denver Colorado. Their goal is to develop, create and provide the best entertainment, motions pictures, live musical events, musical talent, quality media content and resources to deliver the best entertainment available.

The StarMentor’s select team of top leadership, tour development entertainment visionaries, writers, producers, publicists, and entertainment technical professionals utilize the best technologies, techniques, digital media distribution systems and entertainment marketing strategies available worldwide. StarMentors, Inc’s continuous efforts are to promote successful investment, relationships and creative opportunities that fulfills the market’s future demands for quality entertainment.

For more information about StarMentors, Inc. and their current entertainment opportunities and current projects visit:

https://starmentors.com/



