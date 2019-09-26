Gifted Education Program at EEACS Letting Students Shine

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offers gifted education for students.

The Lehigh Valley charter school’s gifted education program is helping students become independent learners.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is letting students shine with their gifted education program. Gifted services at EEACS provide education opportunities for students that help them extend their abilities and become independent learners with the world around them.“We provide students with different activities, opportunities, and programs that can help them recognize their needs, pinpoint their talents, and expand their interests,” explains Tiffany O’Brien, Chief Academic Officer at the Lehigh Valley charter school Gifted services are available for students in elementary and secondary grades. Both levels focus on critical thinking skills and real-world application of their curriculum.In secondary grades, students focus on language arts, math, and technology. They also participate in regional academic competitions.To learn more about the gifted services available at EEACS, as well as the other academic programs offered for elementary, middle, and high school students, visit https://ee-schools.org/academics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



