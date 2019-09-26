Congressional Men’s Health Caucus and Prostate Cancer Taskforce Holds Briefing on Prostate Cancer

Briefing on Capitol Hill Highlights Advances in Prostate Cancer Research and Treatment

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 25, 2019 the Men’s Health Network (MHN) joined with ZERO, the End of Prostate Cancer and the American Urological Association to promote National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month through a briefing in collaboration with the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus and the Prostate Cancer Task Force.The briefing was held to a packed room in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill and featured prominent speakers including Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. who told the audience he was delighted to lend his voice to this effort. Rep. Payne, Jr. also noted the incredible panel of experts assembled at the briefing which included clinicians and doctors from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).Ana Fadich-Tomsic, MPH, CHES, Vice President of the Men’s Health Network welcomed the crowd to the briefing telling participants “Men’s Health Network is pleased to coordinate this important briefing bringing the message of men’s health and prostate cancer awareness to our lawmakers in Congress.”The distinguished panelists spoke about the ground-breaking therapies and research being done to combat this disease which is the most common form of cancer in men and the second leading cause of cancer deaths for men in the United States. The panelists were:Ravi A. Madan, MD-National Cancer Institute (NCI), Center for Cancer Research-Clinical Director, Genitourinary Malignancies BranchIngrid J. Hall, PhD, MPH-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Epidemiology and Applied Research BranchGordon Brown, DO, FACOS - Jefferson Health System – New Jersey - Medical Director, Center for Advanced Therapeutics, Director of Robotic Surgery - Associate Clinical Professor of Urology – Rowan University – SOMRobert Ginyard - ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer - ChairmanWilliam "Bill" Lawrence, MD, MS - Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) - Senior Clinical Advisor, Communications, Dissemination, and ImplementationAna Fadich-Tomsic, MPH, CHES, Men’s Health Network, Vice President : Past Chair, APHA Men's Health CaucusPanelist Robert Ginyard with ZERO spoke to the importance of PSA screening. Ginyard’s sentiments were echoed by another panelist - Dr. Gordon Brown, DO, FACOS, - who made clear his support for appropriate patients being screened to find this disease when it is treatable and curable.CDC’s panelist, Ingrid Hall, PhD, MPH, spoke to the importance of expanding research and engagement to improve health literacy and care as it relates to prostate health. Hall recognized the need for this briefing as important for informing Congress as to the status of the work being done to combat this disease. Dr. Brown talked about the exciting new research and therapies available for treatment of prostate cancer. Dr. Bill Lawrence, MD, MS with PCORI, outlined the work being done to improve shared decision making for men with prostate cancer so they can better understand their treatment options and outcomes.Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is dedicated to the men currently battling this disease and to encouraging education about prostate cancer - including appropriate screening - to ensure early detection and diagnosis which results in more optimistic prognoses. MHN will continue to work to shine the spotlight on this important issue through briefings and educational programs such as this one held in the nation's capitol.Improvements in research and therapy, combined with knowledge and awareness of prostate cancer, are the most effective tools we have to ensure better outcomes for our loved ones. Proceedings of the briefing will be available soon on youtube at www.youtube.com/mhnmedia For more information you can visit:



