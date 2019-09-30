Roller Coaster Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Global Roller Coaster Market

A roller coaster can be defined as a type of amusement ride that is designed as an elevated railroad track with tight turns, slopes, and in certain instances, inversions. The riding cars are open and people move along with flow along the track. Roller coasters are popular across the world, especially in various amusement parks. The first one came into being in 1885 at Coney Island. Since then, its popularity is ever-growing. The global market for the roller coaster is all set to gain strong traction from several sectors like hike in tourism, better investment plan, strong investment from various countries, enhancement of developing plans. The global market for roller coaster would feel significant difference in the market in the coming days.

Segmentation:

The study of the global market for roller coasters covers two major segments, product, and application. These two segments hold better analyses of various factors and how they can impact the global market to understand in which way the market would move in the coming days.

By application, the global market for roller coaster can include kiddle, thrill, family, and extreme. The extreme segment is gaining traction as a lot of thrill-seekers wish to enjoy the ride to the fullest and participate in them to get their adrenaline going.

By product type, the same market can be segmented into a wood roller coaster and steel roller coaster. Both segments have their niche clients, and they can fetch in a substantial amount.

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America are known for their fun parks, and they are promoting them well, which is a major reason behind the market growth. A lot of tourists from across the world visit these places and ride these roller coasters to have a one-of-a-kind experience. Technological superiority is also a factor that is taking the market ahead. The APAC market is putting in substantial effort where several countries like Japan, China, and India are expected to make substantial progress.

Key Players of Global Roller Coaster Market =>

The global report on the market for roller coaster includes several companies and profiled them for a better understanding of the global market. The reading would include a better understanding of the upcoming years with latest updates of various companies and their strategic moves. These companies are Fabbri Group, Bolliger & Mabillard, Great Coasters International, The Gravity Group, Rocky Mountain Construction, Premier Rides, Zamperla, Intamin, Mack Rides, Maurer, Vekoma Rides Manufacturing, Zierer, Gerstlauer, S&S Sansei, and others. Hike in continuous upgradation in the global market and increasing popularity can make these players even more interested in the market.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park announced the launching of the new Flying Ox that is first-of-its-kind roller-coaster rise that is basically a zipline roller coaster that would take the rider to a maximum height of 80 ft and cover a 1000-ft long area. Right from plunges to soaring, the ride would take the rider for an experience that would also clock 15 miles per hour.

