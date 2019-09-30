Global Ricebran Oil market 2019 Business Prospects, Development Status, Upcoming Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2025
WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Ricebran Oil Market Professional Survey Report 2019”.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ricebran Oil market 2019-2025
Oil extracted from layer between the white rice and the paddy husk is known as rice bran oil. It is an edible oil used as an excipient in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry. Rice bran oil is preferred by most of the consumers, owing to its antioxidant and low cholesterol property.
Increasing consumer health consciousness from edible oils to reduce cholesterol levels is likely to support rice bran oil market growth up to 2023. It is globally promoted as premium product with anti-oxidant properties and is available at competitive prices in comparison to olive oil. It is also considered to have an optimal balance of MUFA and PUFA which is expected to increase shelf life than that of sunflower refined products.
The global Ricebran Oil market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Global Market Outline: Ricebran Oil Market
A recent report found on WiseGuyReports (WGR) provides a comprehensive overview of the industry with a brief explanation. This overview discusses the definition of the product/service, primary applications of this product or service in different end-use industries. It also states the production and management technology employed for the same. The global Ricebran Oil market report has provided an in-depth analysis into some recent and noteworthy industry trends, the competitive landscape and analysis for specific regional segments for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The report has provided a detailed profiling of many notable players functioning in the global Ricebran Oil market. This analysis provides various strategies adopted by such market players to expand and to gain a competitive edge over their industry peers.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ricebran Oil are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The key players covered in this study
A.P. Refineries
Sethia Oils
3F Industries
BCL Industries & Infrastructure
Ricela Health Foods
Modi Naturals Ltd
Maheshwari Solvent
Vaighai Agro Products
Harwin Agro Enterprises
Wanyuan Food & Oil
Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical
King Rice Oil Group
Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals
Latest update on Ricebran Oil Market
The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Industry
Direct consumer
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and beverages
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The report explores different factors attributing to fast-paced growth in the global Ricebran Oil market including a detailed study of several volume trends, pricing history, and the value of the product/ service. Some noteworthy factors studied in the market research report include the impact of snowballing population growth, proliferation witnessed in technological innovation, as well as, demand and supply dynamics experienced by the Ricebran Oil market. Apart from this, it includes the introduction of government policies and the competitive landscape of the Ricebran Oil market during the review period.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Ricebran Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Ricebran Oil market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Ricebran Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ricebran Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Ricebran Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
