DietDemand Fights Sugar and Carbohydrate Cravings for Accelerated Weight Loss Progress

/EIN News/ -- Jackson, MS, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After decades of scientific and nutritional research, DietDemand, a nationally recognized medical weight loss program, is helping patients lose weight by getting to the heart of stubborn weight gain. Sugar and carbohydrate cravings brought on by brain chemistry or via emotional eating is one of the main weight gain culprits that most popular diet plans fail to address. DietDemand, whose doctor-designed diet plans that are customized for each client offers a comprehensive solution for weight loss, including prescription plans with LDN or Low-Dose Naltrexone, which has long been used to fight opioid and alcohol addiction by decreasing their pleasurable impact on the brain. Studies show that Naltrexone can also work similarly and effectively when it comes to blocking the pleasurable brain impact that is fed by sugar and carbs. Additionally, high levels of stress and anxiety have also had serious impacts on weight gain due to emotional eating. Consuming sugar and carbs as a coping mechanism often produces frequent cravings. DietDemand’s LDN prescription functions as an appetite suppressant that can reduce one’s sugar and carb cravings through the increase of natural endorphins such as serotonin and dopamine. These increased endorphin levels enhance mood and balance out emotions in order to prevent emotional overeating and chronic snacking. DietDemand’s Jumpstart Diet plan with Low-Dose Naltrexone is combined with an individualized weight loss plan to establish healthy habits and long-term weight loss.

Interested in a doctor-design diet plan created just for you? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.